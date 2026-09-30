Shubman Gill Joins Rohit Sharma In Elite ODI Double-Century Club With Record-Breaking 200

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Shubman Gill smashed a record-breaking 117-ball double century against West Indies, surpassing Ishan Kishan’s mark and joining Rohit Sharma as the only batter with multiple ODI double hundreds

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Shubman Gill
India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a double century during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026 (AP Photo/ Anupam Nath)
Summary of this article

  • Shubman Gill smashed a 117-ball ODI double century against West Indies

  • Gill broke Ishan Kishan’s 126-ball record for the fastest ODI 200

  • He became only the second batter after Rohit Sharma with multiple ODI double hundreds

Shubman Gill produced another extraordinary innings in the second ODI against West Indies in Guwahati, smashing a sensational double century off just 117 balls. The India captain had already raced to his 11th ODI hundred earlier in the innings, reaching three figures from 62 balls as India chased a mammoth 406 after West Indies posted 405/7.

Gill’s acceleration continued relentlessly after his century, turning an already remarkable chase into a record-breaking individual performance.

Gill Breaks Ishan Kishan’s Record

Gill reached his second ODI double century in just 117 balls, taking the record for the fastest ODI 200 from Ishan Kishan, who had needed 126 balls against Bangladesh in 2022.

He also became only the second batter after Rohit Sharma to register multiple ODI double hundreds. Gill’s latest landmark is even more significant because it came during a run chase, adding another extraordinary chapter to his ODI record book.

More to follow...

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