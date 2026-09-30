Shubman Gill Joins Rohit Sharma In Elite ODI Double-Century Club With Record-Breaking 200

Shubman Gill smashed a 117-ball ODI double century against West Indies
Gill broke Ishan Kishan’s 126-ball record for the fastest ODI 200
He became only the second batter after Rohit Sharma with multiple ODI double hundreds
Shubman Gill produced another extraordinary innings in the second ODI against West Indies in Guwahati, smashing a sensational double century off just 117 balls. The India captain had already raced to his 11th ODI hundred earlier in the innings, reaching three figures from 62 balls as India chased a mammoth 406 after West Indies posted 405/7.
Gill’s acceleration continued relentlessly after his century, turning an already remarkable chase into a record-breaking individual performance.
Gill Breaks Ishan Kishan’s Record
Gill reached his second ODI double century in just 117 balls, taking the record for the fastest ODI 200 from Ishan Kishan, who had needed 126 balls against Bangladesh in 2022.
He also became only the second batter after Rohit Sharma to register multiple ODI double hundreds. Gill’s latest landmark is even more significant because it came during a run chase, adding another extraordinary chapter to his ODI record book.
More to follow...