Delhi SIR: BLOs To Collect Documents From Homes — What Electors Need To Know

BLOs will visit homes to collect documents from electors who receive SIR notices in routine cases
Most such voters will not have to visit ERO or AERO offices, unless an exceptional hearing is ordered
The revised SIR schedule extends the claims-and-objections process, with the final roll due in December
Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit the homes of electors who have received notices during Delhi’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to collect documents, the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office said on Monday.
The move is intended to ease the hearing process for electors whose records have been flagged as unmapped or showing logical discrepancies. Such electors will not normally be required to appear at the office of the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO), according to the Delhi CEO’s office.
The documents collected by BLOs will be uploaded on the Election Commission’s ECINet platform for the ERO to examine and decide the notices.E
How The New Process Works
The Delhi CEO’s office said BLOs will visit the homes of electors who have received notices and collect the relevant documents from them.
Only in exceptional circumstances, as determined by the ERO, will a hearing be held. The office said such hearings should preferably be conducted online.
An adult family member can also be authorised by the elector to attend the hearing on their behalf, where a hearing is required.
The changes were communicated to district election officers following a review meeting, with the CEO’s office directing EROs, AEROs, BLO supervisors and BLOs to implement the revised process.
SIR Schedule Revised
The Election Commission revised the schedule for Delhi’s SIR on Saturday, according to the CEO’s office.
The period for filing claims and objections will now run until October 30, while the notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will continue until November 30. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on December 4.
The CEO’s office said the revision was intended to ensure that eligible citizens are not excluded from the electoral roll during the exercise.
The Delhi CEO website lists the revised SIR schedule among its latest updates and also provides access to the list of people who have received notices.
Camps For Young Electors
The Delhi election authorities will also hold special enrolment camps for young voters at colleges, universities and other educational institutions across the capital on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The camps will operate from 9 am to 3 pm on both days. The CEO’s office has asked eligible young electors to use the camps to enrol themselves in the electoral rolls.
The election authorities said the overall objective of the SIR was to ensure that no eligible citizen is left out while no ineligible person is included in the electoral roll.
The CEO Delhi website also provides voter-search services and lists of electors who have received notices as part of the ongoing revision process.