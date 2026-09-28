'These Are Just Bye-Elections': SC Declines Urgent Hearing Of West Bengal SIR Plea

Supreme Court declined urgent hearing of the West Bengal SIR matter ahead of October 6 Rejinagar and Nandigram bypolls.
The bench led by CJI Surya Kant said it would hear the matter on October 5.
The Supreme Court on Monday declined an urgent hearing of the West Bengal Special Intensive Revision (SIR) matter ahead of the October 6 bypolls in Rejinagar and Nandigram, reported LiveLaw.
The matter was mentioned before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant for urgent hearing. The counsel told the court that the matter was scheduled to be heard on September 29 but was not listed in the cause list.
The counsel said the next hearing date was being shown as October 5, a day before the bypolls. He urged the court to advance the hearing, citing thousands of appeals pending against the exclusion of voters from the electoral rolls.
The counsel also told the court that many of those affected had been unable to vote in earlier elections as well.
The CJI declined to advance the hearing, saying the matter would be heard on October 5 and observing, “these are just bye-elections.”
The Rejinagar and Nandigram bypolls are scheduled for October 6. The hearing on October 5 will therefore take place a day before polling in the two constituencies.