2026 MTV VMAs: Best Moments, Winners And Performances | In Pics

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The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sunday, September 27, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Rapper Snoop Dogg hosted the star-studded ceremony. Taylor Swift, Madonna and Ariana Grande, among others, won big. LISA, Yung Lean, Teddy Swims and others stunned with their performances.
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