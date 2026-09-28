2026 MTV VMAs: Best Moments, Winners And Performances | In Pics

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sunday, September 27, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Rapper Snoop Dogg hosted the star-studded ceremony. Taylor Swift, Madonna and Ariana Grande, among others, won big. LISA, Yung Lean, Teddy Swims and others stunned with their performances.

image Prefer on Google
2026 MTV VMAs - Sienna Spiro accepts the award for best new artist
Sienna Spiro accepts the award for best new artist during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
1/21
2026 MTV VMAs - Taylor Swift accepts the award for video of the year for The Fate of Ophelia
Taylor Swift accepts the award for video of the year for "The Fate of Ophelia" during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
2/21
2026 MTV VMAs - Lisa accepts the award for best pop for Dream feat. Kentara Sakaguchi
Lisa accepts the award for best pop for "Dream feat. Kentara Sakaguchi" during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
3/21
2026 MTV VMAs - Dakota Johnson presents the MTV VMA Artist Director Honors award to Taylor Swift
Dakota Johnson, left, presents the MTV VMA Artist Director Honors award to Taylor Swift during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
4/21
2026 MTV VMAs - LISA performs SaWaDiKa
LISA performs SaWaDiKa during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
5/21
2026 MTV VMAs - Teyana Taylor presents the award for best pop
Teyana Taylor presents the award for best pop during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
6/21
2026 MTV VMAs - Host Snoop Dogg
Host Snoop Dogg speaks during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
7/21
2026 MTV VMAs - Yung Lean performs Storm II
Yung Lean performs "Storm II" during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
8/21
2026 MTV VMAs - Teddy Swims performs a tribute to George Michael
Teddy Swims performs a tribute to George Michael during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
9/21
2026 MTV VMAs - Dakota Johnson with Taylor Swift
Dakota Johnson, right, with Taylor Swift, the recipient of the MTV VMA Artist Director Honors during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
10/21
2026 MTV VMAs - Sienna Spiro performs Great Expectation
Sienna Spiro performs "Great Expectation" during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
11/21
2026 MTV VMAs - Raye performs a tribute to George Michael
Raye performs a tribute to George Michael during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
12/21
2026 MTV VMAs - Gunna, left, and Shaboozey perform
Gunna, left, and Shaboozey perform during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
13/21
2026 MTV VMAs - David Grohl, from left, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear of Nirvana
David Grohl, from left, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear of Nirvana accept the video vanguard award during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
14/21
2026 MTV VMAs - PinkPantheress with best art direction award for Stateside
PinkPantheress poses in the press room with the award for best art direction for "Stateside" during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
15/21
2026 MTV VMAs - Adam Lambert
Adam Lambert arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
16/21
2026 MTV VMAs - LISA
LISA arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
17/21
2026 MTV VMAs - Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
18/21
2026 MTV VMAs - Normani
Normani arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
19/21
2026 MTV VMAs - Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
20/21
2026 MTV VMAs - Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
21/21
2026 MTV VMAs - Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton
Paris Hilton, left, and Nicky Hilton arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories