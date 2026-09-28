Adnan Sami Reacts To Pakistani Spy Joke About Him On India's Got Latent: 'Take Rights From Me First, Then Make A Film’

Adnan Sami responded to a joke made about him on India’s Got Latent after Ayushmann Khurrana spoke about Udta Teer.
Khurrana described the film as a patriotic comedy about a Pakistani spy who loses his memory in India.
Comedian Kullu’s quip linked the fictional character’s shift in identity to Sami’s move from Pakistan to India.
Adnan Sami reacted to a dig on India’s Got Latent after Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about his part in the upcoming film Udta Teer. Khurrana said he plays a Pakistani spy who comes to India on a mission, loses his memory and later becomes an Indian patriot.
That setup prompted comedian Aditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu to take a jibe at Sami, whose own journey from Pakistan to India has often drawn public attention. Sami then joined the joke by replying to a viral reel from the bonus episode on social media.
Stand-up comedian Rajat Sood and mentalist Suhani Shah were also part of the episode.
Ayushmann's Udta Teer reveal
Khurrana used the latest bonus episode of India’s Got Latent to speak about his film, even as he joked that he had not come to promote the film. He was, however, wearing a T-shirt with the film’s title on it.
He described the project as "India’s first pat-com".
When Raina asked Khurrana about the film's storyline, he said, "It's India's first patriotic comedy. It's also a spy comedy. Isme main ek Pakistani spy hoon jo India mein aata hai, uski yaddasht chali jaati hai aur woh sochta hai ki woh Indian hai. Usko desh bhakti toh yaad hai, lekin desh kaunsa hai bhul jaata hai."
Kullu responded, "Woh Adnan Sami hai."
Adnan Sami’s reaction to Kullu's joke
Sami responded to it, commenting on the reel, "Pehle mujhse 'rights' lo aur phir film banao" (Take rights from me first, then make a film).
The remark seemed aimed at Sami’s own biography. He started out in Pakistan, later shifted to India and received Indian citizenship on January 1, 2016.
In a recent interview with SCREEN, Sami spoke about his bond with India and pointed to a personal detail that he sees as symbolic. He said he was born on August 15, India’s Independence Day, and not on August 14, Pakistan’s Independence Day.