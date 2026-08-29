Orry Trolls Samay Raina On India's Got Latent With A Warning That Has Fans Talking

Orry and Samay Raina trade sharp jokes during the latest India’s Got Latent 2 episode.
Orry’s warning references Samay’s earlier legal troubles linked to the show.
Samay has returned to the spotlight after facing backlash over the controversy.
Orry trolls Samay Raina in the latest episode of India’s Got Latent 2, turning a joke from the stand-up comedian into an exchange that quickly grabbed attention. The social media personality, who recently appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi, responded with a warning of his own while keeping the interaction in a joking tone.
The exchange began after Samay made a crude remark about Orry during the episode. He then followed it with another joke, saying, “That just goes to show that where there’s a will there’s a gay.” Orry responded by bringing up his supposed connections and told Samay to be careful and stay within his limits.
Orry on Samay Raina show
The Orry viral comment on Samay Raina came almost a year after the comedian faced legal scrutiny over the earlier India’s Got Latent controversy. The show was pulled from YouTube after Ranveer Allahbadia made controversial remarks during an episode, triggering complaints against both Allahbadia and Samay.
The controversy led to allegations that the show promoted obscene and sexually explicit content. Samay subsequently removed the episodes and postponed his India tour as the legal proceedings unfolded.
Samay Raina’s return to the spotlight
Samay has since gradually returned to public events and comedy appearances. He was recently felicitated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a cyber-awareness event in Mumbai organised by Maharashtra Cyber.
The comedian even referred to his previous association with the agency while accepting the felicitation. His latest appearance on India’s Got Latent 2 now brings him into another viral moment, this time involving Orry.
While the Orry India’s Got Latent episode has attracted attention online, the exchange appears to have been framed as banter between the two rather than a serious confrontation.