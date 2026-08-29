Willem Dafoe, Peter Dinklage And Jonathan Bailey Board Tom Hanks' Lincoln In The Bardo

Saunders adapted his own novel for the screen for the hybrid stop-motion animation/live-action title. Filming is expected to take place in London next year. Bailey, an Emmy Award-nominated actor, has celebrated projects that include Wicked, Wicked: For Good, Jurassic World: Rebirth, limited series Fellow Travelers and Netflix series Bridgerton. A four-time Emmy Award winner, Dinklage is known for Wicker, Roofman, Joe Wright’s Cyrano and HBO’s Game of Thrones. Dafoe is a four-time Academy Award nominee with acclaimed projects such as Finding Nemo, Fantastic Mr. Fox and The Boy and the Heron, as well as At Eternity’s Gate, The Florida Project and The Witch,