Sons Of Anarchy Spinoff Legends Ropes In Charlie Hunnam And Original Cast

Sons of Anarchy spinoff Legends is heading for FX.
Charlie Hunnam and Jonathan Groff are developing the spinoff.
The original cast is reuniting to play themselves.
Over a decade since Sons of Anarchy ended, the cast is coming back for the meta-thriller Legends, in which they play themselves.
FX has ordered a 'meta-thriller' spin-off, Legends, from Sons Of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam and Jonathan Groff. The show, a limited series, is primed to bring back all the main players from the original show, including Hunnam himself, Ron Perlman, Katey Sagal, Maggie Siff, Mark Boone Junior, Tommy Flanagan, Kim Coates, and Theo Rossi.
Legends Spinoff Details
The show's official description states: “When the cast of Sons of Anarchy reunites at a fan convention after more than a decade, the line between life and art blurs as the fractured brotherhood finds itself up against a real-world threat more dangerous than anything they ever faced in their show.”
“When Charlie brought us this inspired idea, we instantly sparked to his bold and entertaining vision,” said FX Entertainment president Nick Grad in a statement accompanying Legends' announcement. “Charlie’s talents are on full display as a writer, performer and executive producer, leading the real-life brotherhood on an adventure that is both a love letter to the series and a fun meta twist on what fans think they know.”
Hunnam developed the show with Jonathan Groff. Both are attached as executive producers along with Rob Mac, Nicholas Frenkel, and Jackie Cohn. The series will be produced by FX Productions and 20th Television.
Created by Kurt Sutter, Sons of Anarchy trailed Jax Teller (Hunnam), a legacy member of SAMCRO who starts to interrogate and confront what his club has become. The motorcycle drama emerged a breakout phenomenon for FX, riding on Hunnam’s charisma and a slew of shocking twists.
Hunnam recently garnered the first Emmy nomination of his career for his starring role in the Netflix anthology series Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Aside from Sons of Anarchy, he also previously starred in the Apple series adaptation of the book Shantaram as well as shows like Queer as Folk and Undeclared.