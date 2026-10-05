‘India Moved Beyond Him’: Former India Batter Makes Big Mohammed Shami Call Ahead Of 2027 World Cup

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Dinesh Karthik weighs in on Mohammed Shami’s 2027 World Cup prospects, saying India should look beyond him, while warning Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s retirement could impact ODI cricket

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Bengal cricketer Mohammed Shami. Photo: X | ICC
Summary of this article

  • Dinesh Karthik feels India should look beyond Mohammed Shami for the 2027 ODI World Cup

  • Karthik believes India has already moved on from Shami despite his strong bowling performances

  • He warned Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s retirement could impact ODI cricket significantly

With India building towards the 2027 ODI World Cup, former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has questioned whether veteran pacer Mohammed Shami should remain part of the team’s plans for the tournament.

Shami has continued to remain an experienced option for India in the format, but Karthik believes the team has already begun looking beyond the 36-year-old and should continue with its newer pace options.

“No, I feel there are other pacers,” Karthik said while discussing Shami’s prospects in a video with Cricbuzz.

The former India cricketer acknowledged that Shami has still been capable of producing strong performances but argued that India should not reverse its transition towards the next generation of fast bowlers.

“India moved beyond him. There’s no point in going back. So I wouldn’t be looking at Mohammed Shami, even though he’s bowled very well,” Karthik added.

Karthik Predicts ODI Cricket Could Take A Hit

Karthik was also asked about the future of ODI cricket once Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma bring their international careers to an end. Both senior batters have previously indicated that the 2027 World Cup remains an important target.

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Karthik believes their eventual absence could have a significant impact on the popularity of the 50-over format, particularly because of India's enormous influence on global cricket.

“Yes, because they’re two of the biggest names, and India being at the epicentre of where world cricket is, if we lose two of the best cricketers, it is going to have an effect,” he said.

Kohli and Rohit remain among the biggest names associated with modern-day ODI cricket, and their potential final World Cup appearance in 2027 could therefore carry considerable significance.

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