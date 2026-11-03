'World Cup Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karunga': Rohit Sharma Turns Matchmaker For Shubman Gill In A Funny Viral Clip | Watch

Rohit Sharma joked on his game show that he would do anything, even play matchmaker for Shubman Gill, to help India win the ODI World Cup next year
The exchange took place on Family Full House with Rohit Sharma and quickly spread across social media after the promo was released by Sony Entertainment Television
Delhi comedian Aakash Gupta sparked the banter by linking an Indian captain’s marriage with a World Cup win the following year
India's opening batter Rohit Sharma left his guests in splits as he joked that he is even willing to turn into a matchmaker for Shubman Gill to win the upcoming ODI World Cup next year.
The clip quickly went viral on the internet, leaving users amused. The incident took place on his game show, Family Full House with Rohit Sharma. In a promo released by Sony Entertainment Television, Delhi comedian Aakash Gupta linked India's World Cup victory with the captain's marriage.
He suggested that whenever an Indian captain gets married, the team wins the World Cup the subsequent year, leaving co-guests, including Anupam Mittal, founder of matchmaking platform Shaadi.com, and Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, in laughter.
Aakash Gupta said: "History rahi hai, jis captain ki shaadi hui hai, India next year World Cup jeeti hai" (History shows that whenever a captain gets married, India wins the World Cup the next year).
Anupam Mittal quickly interrupted Aakash, saying, "Isliye to Shubman ke pichhe lage hain hum" (That's why we are behind Shubman to get him married).
"Unhone to na bol diya ki abhi nahi karna," (Shubman said no that he doesn't want to marry right now) added Anupam.
Stepping into the conversation, he added: "Nahi yrr, World Cup jeetne ke liye mujhe kuch bhi karna padega main to karunga" (No man, I'll do whatever it takes to win the World Cup).
Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma are currently in New Zealand for the multi-format series that got underway on October 22, 2026. Having won the five-match T20I series 3-2, India will now kick off their ODI campaign on November 4, 2026.