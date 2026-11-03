'World Cup Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karunga': Rohit Sharma Turns Matchmaker For Shubman Gill In A Funny Viral Clip | Watch

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 3 November 2026 4:37 pm Published at: 3 November 2026 4:27 pm Updated on:

Rohit Sharma joked on Family Full House with Rohit Sharma that he would even act as a matchmaker for Shubman Gill if it helped India win the ODI World Cup next year. The promo, featuring Aakash Gupta, Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar, went viral as India tour New Zealand after winning the T20I series 3-2.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 3 November 2026 4:37 pm Published at: 3 November 2026 4:27 pm Updated on:

Rohit Sharma scored a brilliant century, while the captain Shubman Gill scored a record-breaking double century in the second ODI against West Indies, on September 30, as India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series. | Photo: BCCI