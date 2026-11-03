Glenn Maxwell Retirement: Five Incredible Innings That Made 'The Big Show' A Game-Changer For Australia

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 3 November 2026 10:55 am

Glenn Maxwell announced his retirement from international cricket on November 2, 2026, bringing an end to his 14-year career with Australia. The Big Show won three ICC World Cup titles and delivered several memorable performances across formats. Here are five of his finest international innings

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 3 November 2026 10:55 am

Aussie white-ball star Glenn Maxwell announces retirement from international cricket