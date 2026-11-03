Glenn Maxwell announced his retirement from international cricket on November 2, 2026, ending a 14-year career with Australia
The Big Show represented Australia in 149 ODIs, 130 T20Is and seven Tests, winning three ICC World Cup titles
From his historic 201 not out against Afghanistan to his memorable centuries across formats, here are five standout innings from Maxwell's international career
Glenn Maxwell announced his retirement from international cricket on November 2, 2026, bringing an end to a 14-year career with Australia.
Popularly known as 'The Big Show', the 38-year-old played 149 ODIs, 130 T20Is and seven Tests, winning two ODI World Cups (2015 and 2023) and the 2021 T20 World Cup.
Maxwell finished with 3,990 ODI runs, 2,897 T20I runs, 10 international centuries and 136 wickets. Known for his explosive batting and ability to turn games around, the Australian leaves behind several memorable performances.
As The Big Show walks away from international cricket, here are five of his finest innings for Australia.
Glenn Maxwell's 201 Not Out Against Afghanistan In 2023 ODI World Cup
Maxwell's extraordinary double century against Afghanistan at the 2023 ODI World Cup remains one of the most remarkable individual performances in the tournament's history.
Australia were chasing 292 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium but found themselves in serious trouble after losing seven wickets for just 91 runs. Afghanistan were closing in on a famous victory when Maxwell began an extraordinary fightback.
The Australian scored an unbeaten 201 from 128 deliveries, hammering 21 fours and 10 sixes to take his team over the line with three wickets to spare.
The innings became even more remarkable as Maxwell battled severe cramps that left him struggling to move freely. Despite his physical discomfort, he continued to attack the Afghan bowlers while Pat Cummins held firm at the other end.
Maxwell became the first Australian batter to score a double century in men's ODI cricket, turning an almost certain defeat into an unforgettable World Cup victory.
Glenn Maxwell's 145 Not Out Against Sri Lanka In 2016 T20I
Maxwell's reputation as one of the most destructive T20 batters was firmly established during Australia's tour of Sri Lanka in 2016.
In the opening T20I at Pallekele, The Big Show unleashed an extraordinary assault on the hosts' bowling attack. Opening the innings, he remained unbeaten on 145 from just 65 balls, striking 14 fours and nine sixes.
His remarkable effort powered Australia to 263/3, setting a new record for the highest team total in men's T20I cricket at the time.
Sri Lanka struggled to mount a response and eventually lost the match by 85 runs. Maxwell's unbeaten century was the centrepiece of the contest and showcased the extraordinary hitting ability that made him such a dangerous opponent in the shortest format.
Glenn Maxwell's 104 Not Out Against India In 2023 T20I
Australia needed a special performance to chase down India's imposing total in the third T20I at Guwahati in November 2023, and Maxwell once again stepped up.
India had posted 222/3 after batting first, leaving Australia with a challenging target of 223. The visitors lost wickets during the chase, but Maxwell kept them in contention with an aggressive display of batting.
He struck an unbeaten 104 from 48 deliveries, finding the boundary eight times and clearing it on another eight occasions. His century arrived off just 47 balls as Australia completed a five-wicket victory with five deliveries remaining.
The result kept Australia's hopes alive in the series, although India eventually won the five-match contest 4-1.
Maxwell's century also took his tally to five T20I hundreds, bringing him level with Rohit Sharma's record at the time.
Glenn Maxwell's 108 Against England In 2020 ODI Series
One of Maxwell's most important ODI contributions came during Australia's series-deciding encounter against England in Manchester in September 2020.
Chasing 303, Australia were in deep trouble at 73/5 and needed a substantial partnership to revive their chances. Maxwell joined Alex Carey at the crease and the pair completely changed the course of the match.
The duo added 212 runs for the sixth wicket, putting Australia back in control of the chase. Maxwell contributed 108 runs, while Carey's century provided equally valuable support as the visitors completed a three-wicket win.
The victory handed Australia the ODI series 2-1 and highlighted Maxwell's ability to deliver when his side needed him most.
Glenn Maxwell's 104 Against India In 2017 Test Series
Although Maxwell's most celebrated performances came in white-ball cricket, he also left his mark in the longest format.
During Australia's 2017 Test tour of India, Maxwell scored his maiden Test century in the third match of the series in Ranchi.
Batting in the first innings, he produced a patient 104 off 185 deliveries, adapting his naturally aggressive game to the demands of Test cricket.
Maxwell also shared a crucial 191-run fourth-wicket partnership with Steve Smith, helping Australia recover and post a competitive total.
As The Big Show bids farewell to international cricket, Australia lose a player who brought an unmistakable brand of entertainment to the game.
His ability to produce extraordinary innings, often when the odds were stacked against him, ensured that Maxwell's name became synonymous with some of the most memorable moments in modern Australian cricket.