Glenn Maxwell Retires from International Cricket; Star Australian All-Rounder Calls Time On Illustrious Career

Glenn Maxwell has officially retired from all international cricket at 38, bringing an end to a revolutionary white-ball era.
He leaves as a three-time World Champion, holding Australia’s T20I appearance record
Known for his unmatched power and innovation, his defining moment remains an astonishing unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan
Glenn Maxwell has announced his retirement from international cricket, ending a career that changed how Australia, and the world, think about white-ball batting. The 38-year-old all-rounder, who had already retired from ODIs in June 2025, has now stepped away from the national side altogether.
Maxwell’s records barely capture his influence. He played 149 ODIs for 3,990 runs, with a highest score of 201, and his strike rate of 126.70 is the second highest in ODI history.
In T20 internationals, his 130 matches are the most by any Australian, and he scored 2,897 runs at a strike rate above 154. His five T20I centuries are level with Rohit Sharma for the most in the format. He also bowled useful off-spin, taking 51 T20I wickets and 77 in ODIs.
His honours were won on the biggest stages. He was part of the Australian squads that won the 2015 World Cup, the 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2023 World Cup. In 2015, he scored 324 runs at a strike rate of 182.02. Eight years later came his defining moment, an unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan that many regard as the greatest ODI innings of all time.
Few players have filled grounds, or inspired young batters, the way Maxwell did. Australian cricket has lost one of its great entertainers.