Who Is Dhinidhi Desinghu? Meet 16-Year-Old Swimmer Who Won Historic Bronze Medal For India In Youth Olympics 2026

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Dhinidhi Desinghu won bronze in the women’s 100m freestyle at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, clocking 56.27 seconds and creating a landmark for Indian swimming

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Dhinidhi Desinghu won bronze in the women’s 100m freestyle at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games on Monday. Photo: X | DDNewsLive
Summary of this article

  • Dhinidhi Desinghu won bronze in the women’s 100m freestyle at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games on Monday

  • The 16-year-old clocked a personal best of 56.27 seconds in the final

  • She became the first Indian female swimmer to qualify for a Youth Olympics final earlier in the day

Dhinidhi Desinghu won bronze in the women’s 100m freestyle at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games on Monday, giving Indian swimming a landmark result. The 16-year-old clocked a personal best of 56.27 seconds in the final.

She finished behind Croatia’s Ana Bobanovic, who won in 55.89 seconds, and New Zealand’s Alyssa Lawson, who took silver in 56.13 seconds. Earlier in the day, Desinghu became the first Indian female swimmer to qualify for a Youth Olympics final.

Who Is She?

Desinghu was born on 17 May 2010 and is an Indian swimmer from Karnataka, raised in Bengaluru, where she studies at Kendriya Vidyalaya DRDO. Her main event is the 200m freestyle, and she also competes in the 100m freestyle and 200m individual medley. Swimming was not a grand plan at first. In her own telling, her parents hoped a sport would help her open up and get along with people.

The Paris Moment

At 14, she competed in the 200m freestyle on a universality quota. No Indian swimmer had met the A or B qualifying times, so the quota went to her and the experienced Srihari Nataraj. That made her the second-youngest Indian ever to compete at an Olympics. She was not there as a novelty. Over the previous year she had established herself as the best Indian swimmer in the women’s section

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Dhinidhi Desinghu won bronze in the women’s 100m freestyle at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar. - mansukhmandviya/X
Dhinidhi Desinghu is part of the Indian contingent. - AP
Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers and supporters during a protest march toward Parliament Street, in New Delhi. (Representative Image) - | Photo: PTI
File Photo - | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

A Record Of Winning Young

The Olympics were the headline, but the medals came earlier. At 14, she became the youngest female swimmer to win seven gold medals at the National Games. She has kept at it since. She won three golds for Karnataka at the 2025 National Games, and at the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Bahrain she set a new national record in the 400m freestyle, beating her own earlier mark by three seconds

Why She Matters

Indian swimming has long relied on a thin pool of elite talent, with Srihari Nataraj the most prominent name for years. Desinghu offers something the sport has lacked, a young woman who is already setting national standards. Bajaj Finserv has signed her, calling her India’s top-ranked swimmer, a sign that corporate India sees her as a long-term prospect.

The caution is that a teenager’s development is rarely a straight line. Qualifying for the Olympics on merit, not through a universality place, is the next real test. But she is only 16, and few Indian swimmers have started this strongly. She is one to watch through to Los Angeles 2028 and beyond.

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