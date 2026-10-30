India at dakar 2026 youth olympic games full list athletes indian contingent all you need to know

India At Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics: Full List Of 17 Athletes In Indian Contingent

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar 30 October 2026 7:34 pm Published at: 30 October 2026 7:26 pm Updated on:

India at Youth Olympics 2026: All you need to know about the Indian contingent, medal prospects and the Dakar Games in Senegal, scheduled from October 31 to November 13

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar 30 October 2026 7:34 pm Published at: 30 October 2026 7:26 pm Updated on:

Dhinidhi Desinghu is part of the Indian contingent. Photo: AP