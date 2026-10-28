Kajal Dhochak Makes History! First Indian Heavyweight Wrestler To Win World Championships Medal

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar 28 October 2026 9:06 pm Published at: 28 October 2026 8:53 pm Updated on:

Kajal Dhochak and Neelam Sirohi won silver at the World Wrestling Championships 2026, making history as the first two Indian women to reach the finals at the same edition. Rajnita, meanwhile, bowed out in the 65kg repechage

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar 28 October 2026 9:06 pm Published at: 28 October 2026 8:53 pm Updated on:

Kajal Dhochak became the first ever Indian heavyweight wrestler to win a medal at the world championships. Photo: WFI