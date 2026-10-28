Neelam Sirohi Claims Silver At World Wrestling Championships After Final Defeat To Yui Susaki

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
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Neelam Sirohi won silver in the 50kg category at the World Wrestling Championships, becoming only the second Indian woman to achieve the feat after Anshu Malik. Kajal Dhochak also reached the final in the 76kg category

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Neelam Sirohi Claims Silver At World Wrestling Championships After Final Defeat To Yui Susaki
Neelam Sirohi won silver in the women's 50kg category at the World Wrestling Championships 2026. Photo: X/@TheKhelIndia
Summary of this article

  • Neelam Sirohi won silver in the women's 50kg category at the 2026 World Wrestling Championships after losing to Japan's Yui Susaki by fall

  • Neelam became only the second Indian woman, after Anshu Malik in 2021, to win silver at the senior World Championships

  • Kajal Dhochak also reached the women's 76kg final, giving India two women's finalists at the same edition for the first time

Neelam Sirohi secured a silver medal in the women's 50kg category at the 2026 World Wrestling Championships after suffering defeat against Japan's Yui Susaki in the final on Wednesday.

The Indian wrestler was pinned by Susaki shortly before the end of the opening period, as the Japanese star captured her fifth world title. The Tokyo Olympics champion remained unbeaten on points throughout the tournament, underlining her dominance on the international stage.

Although Neelam missed out on the gold medal, her second-place finish marks a major milestone for Indian women's wrestling. The 26-year-old became only the second Indian woman to win silver at the senior World Championships, following Anshu Malik, who achieved the feat in the 57kg category at the 2021 edition in Oslo.

Neelam had booked her place in the final with a convincing 7-3 win over Kazakhstan's Zeinep Bayanova in the semifinals. Her run to the title bout also made this edition historic for India, with two women wrestlers reaching the finals for the first time at the same World Championships.

Related Content
India’s Kajal Dhochak and Neelam Sirohi scripted history at the World Wrestling Championships 2026. - Instagram/@kajaldhochak_official
Kajal Dhochak became the first ever Indian heavyweight wrestler to win a medal at the world championships. - WFI
Neelam Sirohi defeated Kazakhstan’s Zeinep Bayanova 7-3 to reach the women’s 50kg final at the Senior World Wrestling Championships 2026. - X/@TheKhelIndia
Neelam Sirohi (50kg) and Kajal Dhochak (76kg) became the first Indian women to reach World Championships finals on the same day. - IIS_Vijayanagar/X

Susaki, meanwhile, added another world crown to an illustrious career. The Japanese wrestler's loss to India's Vinesh Phogat at the Paris Olympics in 2024 remains one of the few setbacks in her otherwise remarkable run.

India could yet celebrate another historic achievement, with two-time U20 world champion Kajal Dhochak set to compete in the women's 76kg final later in the day. Dhochak will aim to become the first Indian woman to win a senior World Championships title.

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