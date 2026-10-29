Mumbai Indians IPL’s Most Valuable Franchise? Valuation Report Reveals Whopping Rs 20,000 Crore Worth

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
Published at:

Mumbai Indians lead Sportico’s IPL valuations at $2.1 billion. Franchise values have grown 1,800% since 2008, with teams averaging $74.4 million in revenue during the 2026 season

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Mumbai Indians IPL’s Most Valuable Franchise? Study Reveals Whopping Rs 20,000 Crore Valuation
Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton, right, and Rohit Sharma during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Indians top Sportico’s IPL valuations at $2.1 billion

  • IPL franchise values have surged 1,800% since 2008

  • Teams averaged $74.4 million in revenue in the 2026 season

Mumbai Indians have topped Sportico’s 2026 Indian Premier League franchise valuation rankings, with the five-time champions estimated to be worth $2.1 billion (Rs. 20,008.8 crore).

The Reliance Industries-owned team leads a 10-franchise competition whose combined valuation stands at approximately $17 billion.

The latest estimates place MI ahead of several prominent North American sports teams, including the Detroit Tigers, valued at $2.08 billion, and the Vancouver Canucks, worth $2.05 billion.

The findings also underline the IPL’s growing financial strength, with every franchise valued at a minimum of $1.5 billion (Rs. 14,292 crore).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the second-most valuable IPL team at $1.85 billion (Rs. 17,626.8 crore), while Chennai Super Kings occupy third place with a valuation of $1.75 billion (Rs. 16,674 crore).

Kolkata Knight Riders follow at $1.73 billion (Rs. 16,483.44 crore), marginally above the league average.

Delhi Capitals are valued at $1.7 billion (Rs. 16,197.6 crore), matching the average valuation across the 10 teams.

Rajasthan Royals are next at $1.65 billion (Rs. 15,721.2 crore), followed by SunRisers Hyderabad at $1.62 billion (Rs. 15,435.36 crore) and Gujarat Titans at $1.58 billion (Rs. 15,054.24 crore).

Punjab Kings have an estimated valuation of $1.53 billion (Rs. 14,577.84 crore), while Lucknow Super Giants are the least valuable franchise at $1.5 billion. The difference between the highest- and lowest-ranked teams is $600 million.

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IPL Franchise Values Have Surged Since 2008

The valuation figures represent a substantial increase from the league's inaugural season in 2008.

According to the study, IPL franchise values have risen by around 1,800% since the teams were first introduced, exceeding the National Football League's growth of 800% and the National Basketball Association's increase of just under 1,700% over the same period.

Mumbai Indians have recorded a particularly significant rise in value since their acquisition. Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, won the bid for the franchise at $111.9 million in 2008, making MI the costliest purchase among the original eight IPL teams.

The franchise is now valued at almost 19 times its original acquisition price.

The team's commercial partnerships are also set to expand. Nike will become Mumbai Indians' kit partner next year, returning to the IPL after a 19-year absence.

How IPL Teams Generate Revenue

The franchises' high valuations are supported by a revenue model built largely around the BCCI's central distributions, funded primarily by broadcast and digital media rights.

Sportico's report estimates that each team receives approximately $50-55 million (Rs. 476.4-523.0 crore) annually through the BCCI's distribution system under the current agreements.

The board retains half of the media rights fees after deducting production costs. Of the remaining amount, around 90% is distributed equally among the 10 franchises, while the other 10% is allocated according to performance.

Teams supplement this income through ticket sales, sponsorship deals, commercial partnerships and merchandise. Other business arrangements linked to the franchises contribute to their overall earnings.

The average IPL team generated an estimated $74.4 million (Rs. 708.9 crore) in total revenue during the 2026 season, according to the report.

Controlled Costs Support Profitability

Revenue is only one part of the IPL's financial model. Player salary caps at auctions help franchises manage expenditure, while capital investment requirements remain among the lowest in the global sports industry.

This combination of substantial central revenue, multiple commercial income streams and comparatively controlled costs supports strong profitability. Some IPL franchises reportedly achieve profit margins exceeding 30%, adding to their appeal as commercial assets.

With a combined valuation of approximately $17 billion and an average worth of $1.7 billion per team, the IPL has established itself as a major force in the global sports business.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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