Mumbai Indians top Sportico’s IPL valuations at $2.1 billion
IPL franchise values have surged 1,800% since 2008
Teams averaged $74.4 million in revenue in the 2026 season
Mumbai Indians have topped Sportico’s 2026 Indian Premier League franchise valuation rankings, with the five-time champions estimated to be worth $2.1 billion (Rs. 20,008.8 crore).
The Reliance Industries-owned team leads a 10-franchise competition whose combined valuation stands at approximately $17 billion.
The latest estimates place MI ahead of several prominent North American sports teams, including the Detroit Tigers, valued at $2.08 billion, and the Vancouver Canucks, worth $2.05 billion.
The findings also underline the IPL’s growing financial strength, with every franchise valued at a minimum of $1.5 billion (Rs. 14,292 crore).
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the second-most valuable IPL team at $1.85 billion (Rs. 17,626.8 crore), while Chennai Super Kings occupy third place with a valuation of $1.75 billion (Rs. 16,674 crore).
Kolkata Knight Riders follow at $1.73 billion (Rs. 16,483.44 crore), marginally above the league average.
Delhi Capitals are valued at $1.7 billion (Rs. 16,197.6 crore), matching the average valuation across the 10 teams.
Rajasthan Royals are next at $1.65 billion (Rs. 15,721.2 crore), followed by SunRisers Hyderabad at $1.62 billion (Rs. 15,435.36 crore) and Gujarat Titans at $1.58 billion (Rs. 15,054.24 crore).
Punjab Kings have an estimated valuation of $1.53 billion (Rs. 14,577.84 crore), while Lucknow Super Giants are the least valuable franchise at $1.5 billion. The difference between the highest- and lowest-ranked teams is $600 million.
IPL Franchise Values Have Surged Since 2008
The valuation figures represent a substantial increase from the league's inaugural season in 2008.
According to the study, IPL franchise values have risen by around 1,800% since the teams were first introduced, exceeding the National Football League's growth of 800% and the National Basketball Association's increase of just under 1,700% over the same period.
Mumbai Indians have recorded a particularly significant rise in value since their acquisition. Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, won the bid for the franchise at $111.9 million in 2008, making MI the costliest purchase among the original eight IPL teams.
The franchise is now valued at almost 19 times its original acquisition price.
The team's commercial partnerships are also set to expand. Nike will become Mumbai Indians' kit partner next year, returning to the IPL after a 19-year absence.
How IPL Teams Generate Revenue
The franchises' high valuations are supported by a revenue model built largely around the BCCI's central distributions, funded primarily by broadcast and digital media rights.
Sportico's report estimates that each team receives approximately $50-55 million (Rs. 476.4-523.0 crore) annually through the BCCI's distribution system under the current agreements.
The board retains half of the media rights fees after deducting production costs. Of the remaining amount, around 90% is distributed equally among the 10 franchises, while the other 10% is allocated according to performance.
Teams supplement this income through ticket sales, sponsorship deals, commercial partnerships and merchandise. Other business arrangements linked to the franchises contribute to their overall earnings.
The average IPL team generated an estimated $74.4 million (Rs. 708.9 crore) in total revenue during the 2026 season, according to the report.
Controlled Costs Support Profitability
Revenue is only one part of the IPL's financial model. Player salary caps at auctions help franchises manage expenditure, while capital investment requirements remain among the lowest in the global sports industry.
This combination of substantial central revenue, multiple commercial income streams and comparatively controlled costs supports strong profitability. Some IPL franchises reportedly achieve profit margins exceeding 30%, adding to their appeal as commercial assets.
With a combined valuation of approximately $17 billion and an average worth of $1.7 billion per team, the IPL has established itself as a major force in the global sports business.