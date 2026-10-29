Steve Smith Ruled Out of Cape Town Test Due To Neck Injury, Set for December Return Against New Zealand

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Steve Smith has been ruled out of Australia’s series-deciding Test against South Africa in Cape Town after scans confirmed a cervical facet joint injury

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Australia's Steven Smith leaves the crease after being dismissed on day one of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Durban, South Africa, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Summary of this article

  • Steve Smith has been ruled out of Australia’s series-deciding Test against South Africa in Cape Town after an MRI confirmed a cervical facet joint injury

  • Cricket Australia said the 37-year-old will continue treatment and rehabilitation and is expected to return for the home Test series against New Zealand

  • Smith developed neck pain on the fourth day of the second Test in Gqeberha and failed a late fitness test before the Newlands match

Steve Smith has been ruled out of Australia’s series-deciding Test against South Africa in Cape Town after scans showed a cervical facet joint injury, and he is now expected back only for Australia’s home Test series against New Zealand in December. The 37-year-old will remain unavailable for selection until then.

Smith felt neck pain on the fourth day of the second Test in Gqeberha last week. Australia had hoped he would recover for the third Test at Newlands, but he failed a late fitness test on Tuesday morning and was removed from the playing XI.

Cricket Australia confirmed the diagnosis on Thursday after an MRI. “Steve Smith developed neck pain on day four of the second Test in Gqeberha last week. Subsequent MRI imaging confirmed a cervical facet joint injury.

Due to this and his limited range of motion he was unfit to participate in the current Test,” Cricket Australia said in a statement. “Steve will continue to receive treatment and rehabilitation, with a full return to availability anticipated for the upcoming home Test series against New Zealand.”

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Diagnosis And Timeline

The injury affects a cervical facet joint, a structure that helps regulate and stabilise neck movement. That diagnosis ruled out any immediate chance of Smith playing in Cape Town.

Australia will continue with treatment and rehabilitation over the next few weeks. The team is targeting his return for the first Test against New Zealand.

That match begins in Perth on December 9. The series forms part of Australia’s home summer and gives Smith a defined route back after missing the South Africa decider.

Australia's Batting Shuffle

Smith’s absence forced Australia to alter the top and middle order. Cameron Green went to No. 4, Josh Inglis returned at No. 5 and Matthew Renshaw was restored as opener alongside Travis Head.

The reshuffle paid off on Wednesday. After two quick wickets on day two at Newlands, Australia mounted a fightback in response to South Africa’s first-innings 329.

Australia finished on 330 for four, one run ahead. Renshaw made 74 and Green 65 in a 126-run third-wicket stand, before Inglis struck an unbeaten 85 and Alex Carey finished not out on 51 in an unbroken partnership that carried Australia past South Africa’s total and into a strong position.

Busy Home Summer

A four-match series against New Zealand is now a key part of Australia’s home summer, and Smith is expected to be back for it.

More Test cricket follows soon after, with Australia set to tour India in January next year for a five-match series against Shubman Gill’s side.

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