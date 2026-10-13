Steve Smith Concussion Scare: Australia Batter Cleared To Return After Helmet Blow

Steve Smith was cleared of concussion after medical assessments and returned to the field on day five of the first Australia vs South Africa Test
The 37-year-old was struck on the helmet by Anrich Nortje on Monday and missed Australia's fielding duties during South Africa's second innings
Smith took a catch to dismiss Kyle Verreynne, with the second Test scheduled to begin in Gqeberha on Sunday
Steve Smith returned to the field on Tuesday after being cleared of concussion, taking his place in Australia's slip cordon on the fifth day of the opening Test against South Africa.
The veteran batter, 37, was struck on the helmet by South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje on Monday while attempting to duck a short-pitched delivery that did not bounce as expected.
Although Smith continued batting after the incident, he was subsequently sent for concussion assessments and did not take the field during South Africa's second innings, with Michael Neser deputising for him.
Cricket Australia confirmed that Smith had passed the required medical checks and was available to resume fielding duties.
"Steve Smith has undergone a series of clinical assessments over the past 24 hours in accordance with Cricket Australia’s concussion protocols and has been cleared to take the field this morning," the board said in an update.
Smith was present from the first ball when South Africa resumed their chase at 102 for 4 on the final day, with the hosts requiring another 319 runs for victory. He also held on to a catch at slip to dismiss Kyle Verreynne off Matt Renshaw's bowling.
The former Australia captain had scored 27 off 41 deliveries in the first innings before being caught at long-on off Simon Harmer. His latest head injury also recalled the 2019 Ashes, when he missed part of a Test after being struck by England fast bowler Jofra Archer.
The second Test between Australia and South Africa is scheduled to begin in Gqeberha on Sunday.