Steve Smith Concussion Scare: Australia Batter Cleared To Return After Helmet Blow

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar 13 October 2026 4:02 pm Published at: 13 October 2026 3:55 pm Updated on:

Steve Smith returned to the field on day five of the first Test against South Africa after being cleared of concussion following a blow to his helmet from Anrich Nortje

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar 13 October 2026 4:02 pm Published at: 13 October 2026 3:55 pm Updated on:

Australia's Steven Smith trying to duck as the ball pinned on his helmet on day four of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Durban, South Africa, Monday, Oct. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)