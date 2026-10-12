Steve Smith Turns Superman At Slip With Jaw-Dropping One-Handed Catch, Leaves Kyle Verreynne Stunned | Watch

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Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Steve Smith takes a one-handed catch to dismiss Kyle Verreynne in the Australia vs South Africa Test, breaking the record for most catches by a fielder in Test cricket history

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Steve Smith Catch, SA vs AUS
Steve Smith Turns Superman At Slip With Jaw-Dropping One-Handed Catch, Leaves Kyle Verreynne Stunned Photo: Screengrab/Fancode
Summary of this article

  • Steve Smith takes a stunning one-handed catch at slip to dismiss Kyle Verreynne

  • Verreynne departs for 13 after attempting a reverse sweep against Nathan Lyon

  • Smith breaks the record for the most catches by a fielder in Test cricket

Steve Smith produced another moment of brilliance in the field during the first Test between Australia and South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday, October 11. The Australian star pulled off a spectacular one-handed catch at slip to dismiss wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne, leaving his teammates and commentators stunned.

Smith anticipated Verreynne's shot perfectly before moving across and plucking the ball out of the air with his right hand. The dismissal was one of several outstanding catches from Smith on Day 3, as Australia tightened their grip on the contest.

His remarkable performance also saw him set a new world record for the most catches by a fielder in Test cricket, further underlining his reputation as one of the finest catchers in the game.

Also Check: SA Vs AUS Highlights, 1st Test

Steve Smith's Stunning One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Kyle Verreynne

The dismissal came in the 54th over of South Africa's first innings, with Nathan Lyon bowling to Verreynne. The right-hander attempted a reverse sweep against the off-spinner, but Smith, stationed at slip, read the shot early and moved across to his right.

Verreynne made decent contact, but Smith stretched out his right hand and completed a remarkable catch to send the batter back to the pavilion for 13. The Australian's anticipation and reflexes turned a difficult chance into a spectacular dismissal.

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Steve Smith Breaks Test Cricket Catching Record

Smith's grab was one of four catches he took during South Africa's innings, helping him move to 223 career catches in Test cricket and surpass England's Joe Root, who previously held the record with 220. Smith also caught South African captain Temba Bavuma and David Bedingham, among others, during the innings.

Australia had posted 390 in their first innings, with Matt Renshaw scoring a superb 190. South Africa were bowled out for 284, with David Bedingham top-scoring with 49, leaving the hosts 106 runs behind. Australia finished Day 3 at 33 without loss in their second innings, extending their overall lead to 139 runs as bad light brought play to an early close.

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