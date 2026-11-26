Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 204 off 53 balls against UAE, setting multiple List A records
Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh and India A coaches hailed his extraordinary knock, with comparisons to Virender Sehwag
India A will face Sri Lanka A in the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 semi-final on November 26
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's breathtaking assault against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become the biggest talking point in the India A camp, with teammates and coaches still coming to terms with the scale of his performance in the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.
The left-handed batter turned Tuesday's contest into a personal run-scoring spectacle, smashing 204 off just 53 deliveries. His innings comprised seven fours and 28 sixes, taking him into the record books across multiple categories.
Sooryavanshi now holds the List A records for the fastest century, 150 and double century, besides the highest number of sixes in a single innings.
The Indian dressing room had a close view of the carnage, with captain Tilak Varma admitting that Sooryavanshi's extraordinary hitting had made the chase look remarkably easy. He also highlighted the youngster's impact during the initial overs of the innings.
"Nothing much to say on his innings. Everyone knows how he played and only one word we can say is his innings is absolute carnage. In five overs, I think we finished off the game. In five overs, we were 100/1."
"The way he carried on from there, in 14 overs, we were chasing 250. It was absolutely fantastic," India A captain Tilak Varma said in a video posted by the BCCI on its website on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, vice-captain Rinku Singh was content watching Sooryavanshi take charge, admitting that the youngster's six-hitting display left him in awe, particularly the distance he managed to clear the boundary.
"When he plays, he just plays and doesn't let anyone else play as he bats. I was enjoying it. I was just standing there and watching how long his sixes were going and in my mind, I was thinking how many metres long they must be. God bless and may he keep batting like this."
The magnitude of the knock also prompted fast bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji to bring up one of India's most celebrated Test batting performances.
Drawing a parallel with Virender Sehwag's triple centuries, Balaji described Sooryavanshi's innings as one of the special knocks he had witnessed during his cricketing journey.
"Unbelievable. What a mind-boggling kind of performance we witnessed. I have witnessed a couple of very good knocks from my journey through Virender Sehwag's triple hundred. This is also special.
“I will put this on par with Virender Sehwag's triple hundred. Of course, the opposition against somebody, like no, definitely it will be considered. But in the forthcoming years, you will witness something special from here on. I wish him all the best for a wonderful career from here. Definitely, he's a wonderful kid, a nice human being."
Spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi was equally taken aback by the performance. Having watched the innings unfold from the dugout, Joshi focused on the remarkable scoring rate and the teenager's ability to maintain the same attacking intent even after reaching his first hundred.
"Out of this world. Watching very closely from the dugout, 28 sixes. My goodness, I have never seen a carnage batting like this. 34 ball hundred and here it was 30 ball hundred.
“But the next hundred was unbelievable. I'm so happy and glad that I witnessed the knock. We wish Vaibhav continues to get a few more knocks in this tournament and much needed ones."
Head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar has been familiar with Sooryavanshi's batting since his days in the India Under-19 setup.
For him, perhaps the most striking aspect was how naturally the youngster went about producing an innings of such extraordinary proportions, without appearing to do anything out of the ordinary.
"I have never seen something like this before, and words will fall short. To look at it, it looked very simple. It looked like he was playing all the normal shots he plays. The distance the ball was going, you know, the positions he was getting consistently into the focus. Everything was fabulous.
"There's no words to describe it, to be fair. Whatever words I use will be less to describe the way he batted. I'm very happy for Vaibhav. I've been seeing him for a long time now, since the under-19s and I'm very happy for him. I wish him all the best. Just continue in the same way."
India A will now look to carry the momentum into the knockout stage of the competition, where they are scheduled to take on Sri Lanka A on Thursday, 26 November, in the semi-final of the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.