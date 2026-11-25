Rajeev Shukla defended the team management's decision to leave Mohammed Siraj out of India's playing XI against New Zealand in the Wellington Test
Shukla praised Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his record-breaking 200 off 53 balls against the UAE
He described India's growing pool of young cricketers, including Abhishek Sharma and Sooryavanshi, as a positive sign for the future of Indian cricket
BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has defended the Indian team management's decision to leave Mohammed Siraj out of the playing XI for the recently concluded drawn Test against New Zealand in Wellington, insisting that the fast bowler should not be unnecessarily pulled into a selection controversy.
India fielded a four-pronged pace attack featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and rookie Anshul Kamboj, with Siraj missing out despite having played 48 Tests for the country. Kamboj, in comparison, had only one Test appearance before the Wellington encounter.
The decision became a major talking point after India failed to force a result despite putting up a record first-innings total of 720 for nine declared. New Zealand managed to hold on for a draw at 239 for five in their second innings, with the Indian bowlers claiming just five wickets.
The result also dealt a blow to India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final. The team management's decision to leave out an experienced campaigner like Siraj, particularly on a green Wellington surface, consequently came under scrutiny.
Reacting to the criticism, Shukla told PTI, "I don't think he (Siraj) should be dragged into any kind of controversy. That's not done. The playing XI has to be picked by the coach and captain. Bringing a player unnecessarily into these kinds of controversies is not good."
He also rejected suggestions that Siraj's omission was influenced by factors other than cricketing requirements, pointing out that the final combination depends on the conditions on offer.
"I don't think that is the reason. That's completely wrong. He is part of the team. The playing XI has to be finalised keeping other factors in mind, including the pitch conditions and how the wicket is behaving on that particular day. All those things are taken into consideration," he added.
The Wellington Test was another instance of India failing to secure a victory after being in a strong position. Shubman Gill's side had also come away with a draw in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo in August.
India had declared their first innings at 503 for nine in that match, while Sri Lanka were bowled out for 290. However, the hosts showed considerable resilience in their second innings, reaching 429 for nine after being asked to follow on.
Shukla Praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Away from the Test selection debate, Shukla also lauded teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his extraordinary double century against the UAE.
The youngster smashed 204 runs off just 53 deliveries, producing a record-breaking performance that attracted praise from several prominent names in world cricket.
Congratulating Sooryavanshi, Shukla highlighted the significance of his innings and its potential to shape the future of Indian cricket.
"I would like to congratulate him for his performance against the UAE. He really played very well and created a world record because scoring 200-plus in 53 balls is not an easy thing.
"That is why some of the best batsmen in the world have praised him. The kind of cricket he has displayed will definitely boost the future of Indian cricket as well as his own future," he said.
Shukla was also asked about the increasing competition for places in the Indian team, with several young players making an impression through their performances.
He described the growing talent pool as a positive development and emphasised the importance of looking at individual contributions as part of India's overall progress.
"That's quite obvious. There are a lot of players in India. The country is full of talent, and many players are coming through.
"We should not look at it in terms of competing with each other. Everybody is contributing immensely. Abhishek Sharma is also doing very well and has produced wonderful performances.
"We should look at it collectively and see how Indian cricket is growing. That is more important.
"A lot of good players are coming up, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the latest discovery who has shown how cricket should be played," he told PTI.
Shukla's comments underline the growing depth in Indian cricket, with emerging talents such as Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma adding to the competition for national selection.
He believes the arrival of more promising players should be seen as a collective gain for Indian cricket rather than a contest between individuals.