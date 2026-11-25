Deandra Dottin was bowled without facing a ball after arriving late to the crease during Melbourne Renegades' WBBL clash against Brisbane Heat
Sarah Glenn hit the unguarded stumps, using a little-known playing condition that requires incoming batters to be ready within 75 seconds
Melbourne Renegades chased down 138 on the final ball to secure a three-wicket victory
Deandra Dottin endured an unusual outing in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) on Wednesday, walking back to the pavilion without facing a single ball during Melbourne Renegades' clash against Brisbane Heat at Junction Oval.
The West Indies all-rounder was dismissed in bizarre circumstances during the Renegades' run chase of 138. With Melbourne at 97/4, Dottin was due to walk out following Georgia Wareham's dismissal in the 15th over.
However, she took more than 75 seconds to arrive at the crease, triggering an unusual provision in the tournament's playing conditions.
Under the rule, an incoming batter must be ready to face the next delivery within 75 seconds of the previous batter's dismissal or retirement. If they fail to meet the deadline, they must stand at least five metres away from the pitch on the leg side for the first delivery of their innings.
With Dottin positioned near square leg, Brisbane Heat's Sarah Glenn sent the ball towards the unguarded stumps and knocked them over.
Dottin was subsequently given out bowled without facing a single delivery, recording a zero-ball duck. The delivery also counted towards the over.
What Is The Timed-Out Rule In WBBL?
The provision falls under Clause 40 of the WBBL playing conditions. It requires incoming batters to be ready within 75 seconds of a wicket falling.
Those who fail to meet the deadline must remain away from the pitch for the first delivery, allowing the bowler to target the unguarded stumps.
The rule was introduced in both the Women's Big Bash League and the Big Bash League ahead of the 2021-22 season.
Speaking after the match, Melbourne Renegades captain Sophie Molineux admitted that her side could have managed the situation better while praising Glenn for executing the unusual dismissal.
"It was something I had never seen before in cricket," Molineux said at the post-match presentation.
"Hats off to Glenny to execute that. Probably if we have our time again, I think we made the call a little bit late for Dee to pad up and get out there, but good learnings for us, probably good learnings for every other team watching on. I don't think we'll see another one for ten years."
Despite Dottin's dismissal, Melbourne Renegades held their nerve to complete the chase on the final delivery of the match. They finished on 138/7 to secure a three-wicket victory over Brisbane Heat, who had posted 137/8.