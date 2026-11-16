Ouch! On-Field Umpire Struck In The Back By Naomi Stalenberg’s Wayward Return Throw In WBBL Clash | Watch

Melbourne Stars fielder Naomi Stalenberg accidentally hit an on-field umpire in the back with a stray return throw
The official shrugged off the friendly fire in good spirits after Stalenberg immediately apologized
Backed by Stalenberg's 27 and Georgia Prestwidge’s 5/25, the Stars successfully defended 120/8 to secure a six-run victory
A tense Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL|12) clash between the Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder featured an unexpected moment of slapstick comedy on Monday, when Melbourne Stars fielder Naomi Stalenberg accidentally struck an on-field umpire in the back with a stray return throw at Drummoyne Oval.
The incident unfolded during Sydney Thunder’s run chase in the 24th match of the tournament. Attempting to fire the ball back towards the stumps quickly to keep the pressure on the batters, Stalenberg misdirected her throw. Instead of finding the keeper’s gloves or the bowler’s hands, the ball sailed straight into the unsuspecting official standing square-on at the non-striker's end, catching him squarely on the back.
While the impact looked painful in real time, the umpire took the friendly fire in good stride, shrugging off the blow as Stalenberg immediately raised her hands in apology. Players from both sides and the commentary box shared a brief laugh over the rare fielding mishap before play resumed without any injury concerns.
Aside from the viral fielding bloopers, it was a memorable outing for Stalenberg and the Melbourne Stars in a gripping low-scoring contest. Earlier in the evening, after Sydney Thunder won the toss and opted to bowl, Stalenberg anchored a struggling Stars batting lineup with a crucial 27 off 26 balls, helping push her side to a modest 120/8 in their 20 overs.
That fighting total proved just enough in the second half. Spearheaded by Georgia Prestwidge’s sensational five-wicket haul (5/25), the Stars defended their score to perfection, bowling the Thunder out for 114 in 19.3 overs to clinch a dramatic six-run victory—ensuring Stalenberg’s stray throw remained a lighthearted footnote to a hard-fought win.