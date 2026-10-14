HBO Orders 5-Episode Girls Sequel Series With Full Original Cast

Lena Dunham Addresses Girls Return

“We always said we would only return to Girls if there was a specific story we were burning to tell,” said Dunham in a statement. “I’ve missed these characters, but for a long time I couldn’t quite picture them in the present day. Then, right around my 40th birthday, they started talking to me in the shower. And, as you may remember, once this fivesome starts talking it’s pretty hard to get them to stop. It’s rare that you get the chance to return to something that changed your life with the gift of hindsight and a whole new level of gratitude and understanding. I love these girls (and boy), our friends at HBO, and all the people who have continued to discover the show and remind us afresh why we do this, which is the joy of being together … and the chance to wear yellow mesh.”