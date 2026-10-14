HBO Orders 5-Episode Girls Sequel Series With Full Original Cast

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
Published at:

Production on the new limited series begins summer 2027, 10 years after Lena Dunham's Girls aired its final season.

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Summary of this article

  • Lena Dunham's Girls returns.

  • The show is back for a limited series after a sixth and final season.

  • The original cast returns.

A decade after her acclaimed series Girls wrapped, creator Lena Dunham is roping the original ensemble back to HBO for a exclusive five-part event. The original core cast—Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet, and Lena Dunham—are set to reprise their iconic HBO roles alongside returning co-star Andrew Rannells for the upcoming project. It hasn't been divulged whether Adam Driver is returning. Story detais are under wraps.

The series will kick off production in summer 2027, a decade after the Season 6 finale. Judd Apatow will return to executive produce the series. HBO also released a video promoting the show’s return, where Dunham teased her co-stars, “Can we still call it ‘Girls’? Because we’re like old as f–k."

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Lena Dunham Addresses Girls Return

“We always said we would only return to Girls if there was a specific story we were burning to tell,” said Dunham in a statement. “I’ve missed these characters, but for a long time I couldn’t quite picture them in the present day. Then, right around my 40th birthday, they started talking to me in the shower. And, as you may remember, once this fivesome starts talking it’s pretty hard to get them to stop. It’s rare that you get the chance to return to something that changed your life with the gift of hindsight and a whole new level of gratitude and understanding. I love these girls (and boy), our friends at HBO, and all the people who have continued to discover the show and remind us afresh why we do this, which is the joy of being together … and the chance to wear yellow mesh.”

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Over its six-season run, the series garnered 19 Emmy nominations and two wins, including Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series. But it became something more. It captured the millenial zeitgeist like no other. Dunham served as a co-showrunner with Jenni Konner, but the duo terminated their professional relationship. Konner isn't back for the return.

“We’re thrilled to have Lena turn her gaze from the tumult of one’s twenties to the milestone of turning forty. To say the world has changed since we last saw Hannah, Marnie, Shoshanna, Jessa and Elijah is a massive understatement, but we know fans – old and new – will be happy to see how they’ve grown and relieved to see that they’re still the ‘Girls’ we knew way back when,” shared Amy Gravitt, head of HBO & HBO Max Comedy Programming.

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