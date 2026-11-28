Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan coordinated their magenta outfits at the event.
Shaina NC recalled her 35-year friendship with former Miss World Aishwarya.
The couple married in 2007 and welcomed daughter Aaradhya in 2011.
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan recently reunited with fashion designer and politician Shaina NC at an event. Shaina shared pictures from their meeting on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the couple’s appearance and her long-standing friendship with Aishwarya.
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan pose with Shaina NC
In the photographs, Aishwarya and Abhishek were seen twinning in magenta traditional outfits. Aishwarya wore a kaftan-style suit paired with a skirt, while Abhishek complemented her look in a magenta kurta, white trousers and black-framed glasses.
Sharing the pictures on X on Saturday, Shaina looked back on her friendship with the actor. She wrote, "Some friendships don't need constant contact. They just need trust. I started my career as a fashion designer when I was 18, then Aishwarya Rai was Miss World. 35 years later, we still pick up exactly where we left off."
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s relationship
Aishwarya and Abhishek first met professionally around 1999–2000 during a photoshoot. They later appeared together in Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke (2000). Their friendship developed into a relationship while working on films such as Umrao Jaan, Guru and Dhoom 2.
Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya in 2007. The couple had a traditional roka ceremony before getting married on April 20, 2007, at the Bachchan family residence in Mumbai. They welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011.
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming projects
Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2, which collected over ₹300 crore worldwide. She has not announced her next project yet. Abhishek, meanwhile, will next appear in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi and Jaideep Ahlawat.
It is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 24, 2026.