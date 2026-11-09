Navya Nanda Posts Rare Aaradhya-Agastya Diwali Picture; Ananya Panday Drops Comment

On Sunday, Navya Naveli Nanda shared glimpses of Diwali celebration photos on Instagram, stunning in a red halter-neck palazzo set alongside best friend Ananya Panday and her family. The post captured Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan playing with sparklers, as well as a warm moment with siblings Agastya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan hugging. Navya captioned the upload, "Happiest of Diwali’s with my very own." Reacting to the post, Ananya commented, "You are my light," while Suhana Khan dropped heart emojis.