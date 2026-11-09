Navya Nanda Posts Rare Aaradhya-Agastya Diwali Picture; Ananya Panday Drops Comment

Navya Naveli Nanda shared a bunch of pictures from her Diwali celebrations.
The photo collage featured several family members including Agastya Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan.
Fans pointed out the absence of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Navya Naveli Nanda’s Diwali photo dump captured key moments with Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, and Aaradhya Bachchan, but fans quickly noticed Aishwarya Rai’s absence, asking on social media to ask why she was missing from the family portraits.
On Sunday, Navya Naveli Nanda shared glimpses of Diwali celebration photos on Instagram, stunning in a red halter-neck palazzo set alongside best friend Ananya Panday and her family. The post captured Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan playing with sparklers, as well as a warm moment with siblings Agastya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan hugging. Navya captioned the upload, "Happiest of Diwali’s with my very own." Reacting to the post, Ananya commented, "You are my light," while Suhana Khan dropped heart emojis.
For the festivities, the family coordinated in traditional attire. Agastya and Aaradhya wore cream ensembles, and Abhishek and Shweta opted for muted, neutral tones.
Outside family events, Navya, an Fordham University alumnus, works in marketing and communications for her family's enterprise, Escorts Kubota, while continuing her education with a management program at IIM Ahmedabad. Navya also leads two social initiatives, Aara Health, a women’s wellness platform, and Project Naveli, an organization dedicated to female empowerment.
Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan's Diwali Appearance
Amid a spate of separation rumors, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan recently made headlines on November 5 by attending Manish Malhotra’s Mumbai Diwali bash together. Arriving hand-in-hand, the couple posed affectionately for photographers, with a shy Abhishek repeatedly glancing at his wife, who wore a dazzling red chiffon saree beside his black kurta set. The high-profile appearance marks a rare joint outing for the pair, whose last cinematic collaboration remains Mani Ratnam’s 2010 film Raavan.