Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 is minting moolah at the box office in India and worldwide. After earning ₹384 crore worldwide, the epic drama, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, will open in Hong Kong this November. Ramayana Part One is internationally released as Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. The film debuted in Indian theatres and overseas territories on November 5 and is now set to release in Hong Kong.