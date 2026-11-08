Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1, titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, will release in Hong Kong.
The film opened in India and several overseas territories on November 5 and is expanding its theatrical reach.
Hong Kong screenings will be available in Hindi with Chinese and English subtitles across theatres in Mong Kok, Langham Place, Premiere Elements, Tsuen Wan and Kwai Fong.
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 is minting moolah at the box office in India and worldwide. After earning ₹384 crore worldwide, the epic drama, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, will open in Hong Kong this November. Ramayana Part One is internationally released as Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. The film debuted in Indian theatres and overseas territories on November 5 and is now set to release in Hong Kong.
Ramayana Part One Hong Kong release date
Ramayana will hit the Hong Kong theatres on November 12. The Hong Kong release will screen in Hindi with Chinese and English subtitles. It adds another market to the film’s international rollout.
The film’s official synopsis reads: “In an age of gods and kings, the fate of worlds hangs in the balance. Rama, a prince bound by duty, sacrifice, and righteousness, must confront Ravana, an immortal ruler driven by pride and vengeance, powerful enough to shatter the cosmos.”
Bookings are now open across Hong Kong cinemas. Official ticketing listings show screenings at theatres in Mong Kok, Langham Place, Premiere Elements, Tsuen Wan and Kwai Fong ahead of the November 12 release.
Ramayana box office
Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. On its third day in India, the film collected ₹69.80 crore net. That took its domestic gross to ₹218.25 crore and its domestic net collection to ₹182.70 crore.
Its overseas run was ₹68.50 crore, taking the film’s total international gross to ₹165.75 crore. Ramayana's worldwide collection stands at ₹384 crore in three days. The Hong Kong release on November 12 is set to add more business to the epic drama.
Backed by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramayana also stars Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi, among others.