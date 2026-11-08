Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal revealed their son Vihaan's face on Diwali.
The trio posed for a perfect family pic in their Diwali celebrations post.
Vihaan, who turned one this November, stole the show with his cute pose.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have finally revealed the face of their son, Vihaan, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali on Sunday (November 8). Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the couple shared a joint post giving fans a glimpse of their Diwali celebrations with their little one.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reveal son's face
In the photos, Katrina and Vicky are seen dressed in elegant traditional ensembles. Katrina looked stunning in a yellow suit paired with statement earrings, while Vicky wore an embellished off-white kurta and matching pants.
Vihaan, who turned one this November, looked adorable as he was in a white kurta set and a yellow jacket. The toddler stole the show with his cute pose.
Sharing the perfect family pic, Katrina wrote, "Our brightest Diwali yet… ❤️✨Wishing everyone love, light and happiness. - Vicky, Katrina & Vihaan ॐ(sic)."
Celebs and fans' reactions
Celebrities were quick to comment on the adorable family picture. Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Oh my god! Happy Diwali beautiful people. ❤️(sic)". Arjun Kapoor added "Ladooooooo" and added smiling face with heart-eyes emojis, while Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi added red-heart emojis. Malaika Arora wrote "Adorable", adding evil-eye emojis.
Fans couldn't get over Vihaan's first-ever appearance.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who married in 2021, welcomed their son on November 7, 2025.
In January 2026, Katrina and Vicky introduced Vihaan to the world via social media, revealing his name.
Sharing a glimpse of their baby boy, they wrote, “Our Ray of Light ❤️ Vihaan Kaushal विहान कौशल. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in a instant. Gratitude beyond words 🙏🏽🧿🕉️.”
The post featured a cute family snap featuring their hands, with Vihaan’s hand resting between his parents.
After Katrina and Vicky's Diwali pic with Vihaan, we can't wait for more such adorable pics of the family.