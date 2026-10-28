Katrina Kaif says Vicky Kaushal stays present with Vihaan after 18-hour workdays.
The couple’s romantic dinners and movie nights have taken a backseat since parenthood.
Katrina also spoke about social media criticism and protecting her self-worth.
Katrina Kaif has praised Vicky Kaushal for being a devoted husband and father, revealing how he remains present with their son Vihaan even after demanding workdays. In an interview with Vogue, Katrina spoke about their relationship, the realities of parenthood, and how their romantic dinners and movie nights have taken a backseat since welcoming their child.
Katrina Kaif on Vicky Kaushal as a husband
Describing Vicky as an ideal partner, Katrina praised his patience, family values and ability to listen. She said, "Vicky is an incredible husband. He is wise beyond his years, has strong family values and a true sense of integrity. I would say Vicky is wise in practice, and I am wise in theory. One of the best things about him is that he always gives me space to be myself while being a great listener, and I can have a lot to say sometimes.”
Vicky Kaushal is 100% present with son Vihaan
Katrina also highlighted Vicky’s involvement as a father, saying he makes time for their family despite working for as long as 18 hours a day. She said, "As a father, he’s been amazing. He has this incredible superpower to be 100 per cent present in the moment with Vihaan and me, even when he is tired and has been working 14, 16 or 18 hours a day. Our romantic dinners and movie nights have taken a backseat for now, but Vicky keeps reminding me that everything will find its own time again.”
Her comments offer a candid look at how parenthood has reshaped their routines. While the couple has largely kept their son away from public attention, Katrina’s remarks underline how they are adjusting to family life alongside demanding film careers.
Katrina Kaif responds to body-shaming
Katrina has also spoken about the impact of social media criticism on self-worth. At an event in London, she said, “I think we really need to be careful in letting the narrative on social media affect our self-worth. If we start trying to cater to all of them, I think that really hampers your ability to make choices for yourself. Personally, if every time I face critique or comments, I let that dictate my actions, I think I would have been paralysed with fear and unable to move ahead in my life.”
Katrina and Vicky married in 2021 and welcomed Vihaan in 2025. Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan and co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. She has also been focusing on her beauty brand, Kay Beauty, which recently launched in the UK.