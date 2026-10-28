Katrina Kaif responds to body-shaming

Katrina has also spoken about the impact of social media criticism on self-worth. At an event in London, she said, “I think we really need to be careful in letting the narrative on social media affect our self-worth. If we start trying to cater to all of them, I think that really hampers your ability to make choices for yourself. Personally, if every time I face critique or comments, I let that dictate my actions, I think I would have been paralysed with fear and unable to move ahead in my life.”