Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans share a Diwali message for Indian fans.
Avengers: Doomsday releases in India one day before its US debut.
Dune: Part Three, King and Jumanji: Open World join December’s box-office race.
Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans have shared a special Diwali message for Indian fans ahead of Avengers: Doomsday. The actors, who play Doctor Doom and Steve Rogers respectively, appear in a video celebrating the festival while teasing the Marvel film. The announcement also confirms that Indian audiences will get to watch the superhero spectacle ahead of viewers in the US.
Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans wish India ‘Happy Diwali’
In the video, Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans connect Diwali’s themes of new beginnings with the darker direction of Avengers: Doomsday. They said, “Namaste India! What we love about Diwali is it marks the closing of one chapter and beginning of another… that’s something we know a lot about, except instead of moving from dark to light, I think it might be going in the other direction… Happy Diwali and we will see you in Avengers: Doomsday… You bet!”
The message arrives as Marvel counts down to the film’s theatrical release. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday will bring together heroes from different universes to face an existential threat. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz.
Avengers: Doomsday cast and India release details
The ensemble includes Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan and Patrick Stewart, among others. Downey Jr returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom, while Evans reprises his role as Steve Rogers.
The film will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It is also set to screen in premium formats, including Infinity Vision. Its December schedule sets up a busy period at the box office, with Dune: Part Three arriving on December 18, Shah Rukh Khan’s King on December 24 and Jumanji: Open World on December 25. The Marvel film is the 39th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Avengers: Doomsday will release in Indian cinemas on December 17, 2026, a day before its US release.