Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans wish India ‘Happy Diwali’

In the video, Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans connect Diwali’s themes of new beginnings with the darker direction of Avengers: Doomsday. They said, “Namaste India! What we love about Diwali is it marks the closing of one chapter and beginning of another… that’s something we know a lot about, except instead of moving from dark to light, I think it might be going in the other direction… Happy Diwali and we will see you in Avengers: Doomsday… You bet!”