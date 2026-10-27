Ramayana Clash Forces Lakadbagga Delay To Early 2027

Regarding the announcement, the producers at First Ray Films said, “We are thrilled to be premiering Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business during Diwali week in Belgium at Razor Reel Flanders. We are looking at a grander worldwide theatrical release in early 2027 for the sequel, giving the film the opportunity to reach audiences on a larger scale. In the meantime, we will be re-releasing Lakadbaggha Part 1 in select cinemas this November onwards, so audiences can revisit the birth story of our animal-lover vigilante franchise before Arjun Bakshi returns for his next adventure.”