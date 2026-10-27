Ramayana Clash Forces Lakadbagga Delay To Early 2027

Lakadbaggha 2 has been delayed to 2027.
The sequel was meant to release this Diwali along with Ramayana.
Anshuman Jha directs and acts in the film.
The global cinema release for the Adil Hussain, Anshuman Jha, and Sarah Jane Dias starrer, Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business, has been thrust from its original November 6, 2026 date to early 2027. By delaying the sequel's theatrical debut, the producers hope to nab a wider distribution footprint while averting a head-to-head box-office showdown with Ramayana.
Even so, the project is still marking its Diwali debut timeline on the international circuit. The movie will hold its World Premiere in Belgium on November 7, 2026, following its official selection at the Razor Reel Flanders Film Festival. The selection marks a significant milestone for the franchise, positioning Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business as the first Indian action film to receive an Official Selection at the Belgian genre film festival.
Regarding the announcement, the producers at First Ray Films said, “We are thrilled to be premiering Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business during Diwali week in Belgium at Razor Reel Flanders. We are looking at a grander worldwide theatrical release in early 2027 for the sequel, giving the film the opportunity to reach audiences on a larger scale. In the meantime, we will be re-releasing Lakadbaggha Part 1 in select cinemas this November onwards, so audiences can revisit the birth story of our animal-lover vigilante franchise before Arjun Bakshi returns for his next adventure.”
The Ramayana Hype
Additionally, shifting the sequel's schedule allows the production house to build hype through international film circuits while neatly sidestepping a box-office showdown with Nitesh Tiwari’s star-studded epic, Ramayana. The upcoming two-part Ramayana spectacle will hit global theaters on November 5, 2026, with its second chapter following in Diwali 2027. The saga is anchored by Ranbir Kapoor (Lord Rama), Sai Pallavi (Sita), Yash (Ravana), and Sunny Deol (Hanuman), supported by a powerhouse cast featuring Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh.