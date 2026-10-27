Ramayana actor Ranbir Kapoor Feels Sai Pallavi Leaving MBBS For Acting Was ‘Bhagwan Ka Prescription’

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Ranbir Kapoor offered a light-hearted take on Sai Pallavi’s career journey after she explained on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 why acting, rather than medicine, was written in her destiny

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Ranbir Kapoor on Sai Pallavi
Ranbir Kapoor on Sai Pallavi leaving MBBS Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Sai Pallavi studied medicine in Georgia before pursuing an acting career in cinema.

  • Ranbir Kapoor joked about God’s prescription during the KBC 18 conversation.

  • The Ramayana cast’s special KBC episodes are scheduled for October 29 and 30.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will appear on Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 to promote their upcoming film Ramayana. In a preview clip released by the broadcasters, Sai Pallavi’s decision to leave her medical studies and pursue acting became a talking point, prompting Ranbir to offer a playful explanation.

Ranbir Kapoor on Sai Pallavi leaving MBBS

During the episode, Amitabh Bachchan asked Sai Pallavi, “You studied to become a doctor. And you ended up here. How?” The actor responded that her entry into cinema was perhaps destined to happen.

“That’s how God wrote it. It was written that I was supposed to act,” Sai Pallavi said.

As the audience cheered, Ranbir joined the conversation with a witty remark: “Bhagwan ka prescription tha Sir (God wrote in his prescription) that she has to act.”

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Sai Pallavi studied medicine in Georgia before pursuing her acting career. She became widely known through Malayalam and Telugu films, building a reputation for performances in projects such as Premam, Fidaa and Gargi. Her transition from medical studies to cinema has remained an interesting part of her career story.

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When will the Ramayana cast appear on KBC 18?

The special episodes featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey are scheduled to air on October 29 and 30. The actors play Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshmana respectively in Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part mythological epic.

The team has been promoting Ramayana across cities including Kolkata, Hyderabad and Chennai. The first part is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on November 5, ahead of Diwali. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the film also stars Yash as Ravana, alongside Sunny Deol, Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta and Arun Govil.

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The sequel was previously announced for Diwali 2027, although a report has suggested it could be postponed. The makers have not officially confirmed any change.

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