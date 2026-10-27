The family comedy-drama is set in 1991 and will be shot largely in Mumbai.
Batra said he was honoured to work with Saif, Vidya and Melanie on the film.
Saif, Vidya and Laurent all spoke about their excitement to join the project.
Actors Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan are reuniting for Ritesh Batra's upcoming film. Batra has cast Saif, Vidya and French actor Mélanie Laurent in his new film Long Years Ago. Jio Studios, led by Jyoti Deshpande, will back the project.
As per Deadline, Long Years Ago follows a family that has spent years sidestepping hard conversations. The plot turns when they are forced to speak the feelings they have kept inside.
What Batra said about the project
“I am tremendously honoured to be working with Saif, Vidya and Melanie, and to see these great actors bring characters that are so close to my heart to life,” the filmmaker said.
What the cast said
Saif said the story drew him in from the start.
“Collaborating with Melanie, Vidya, and this exceptional team is exciting, and I can’t wait for audiences around the world to experience this deeply moving story,” the actor said in a statement.
Vidya said she had wanted to collaborate with Batra since seeing his 2013 film The Lunchbox, which starred Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur.
Laurent added, “I met Ritesh 15 years ago at the Marrakech Film Festival, and we shared this dream to meet in Mumbai one day. I immediately loved this new project, and I am more than honoured and happy to be a part of it.”
The film marks Saif and Vidya's reunion after Parineeta (2005) and Eklavya: The Royal Guard (2007).
Saif's last outing was Haiwaan, which also starred Akshay Kumar. Vidya was recently seen in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.