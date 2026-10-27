Pooja Meri Jaan Director Navjot Gulati Hopes Release Vindicates Rhea Chakraborty

“If I’m making a film on a subject which is going on in front of me on live television, I’d obviously be observing and taking notes. Whatever happened to her is very sad. I hope she watches this film and feels vindicated, that somebody took her side,” he says. But he explains why he chose not to approach Rhea at the time to make her film more informed — “When somebody has gone through so much, and that too publicly, I’ve watched it on live television. There’s no need to ask. Why would I make her uncomfortable again by discussing things she’s gone through?”