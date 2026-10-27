India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy: Where To Watch IND V BAN Hockey Match?

India begin their Asian Champions Trophy 2026 title defence against Bangladesh in Jalandhar on October 27
Harmanpreet Singh and Co. will target a winning start, while Bangladesh aim to challenge the defending champions
Check live streaming and other details related to the match
India will begin their title defence at the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 when they take on Bangladesh in their opening match on Tuesday, October 27, at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST.
The five-time champions will enter the contest as favourites after winning gold at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. With home support behind them, Harmanpreet Singh and Co. will aim to start their campaign with a convincing victory and build momentum towards another continental crown.
India Look To Start With A Statement
Led by Harmanpreet Singh, India will rely on their experienced core to set the tone. The captain's drag-flicking ability, combined with the attacking threat of Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh, could make the hosts a difficult side to contain.
India have also received a boost with Vivek Sagar Prasad replacing the injured Manpreet Singh in midfield. However, the absence of the former captain and playmaker will be something the team must manage carefully.
Bangladesh Aim To Challenge The Hosts
Bangladesh will look to make the most of their opportunity against one of Asia's strongest hockey sides. The visitors will need to remain organised defensively, limit India's penalty corners and capitalise on counterattacking opportunities to trouble the hosts.
India, meanwhile, will be keen to avoid complacency and convert their territorial dominance into goals. Efficient finishing and discipline inside the circle could prove crucial in determining the outcome.
The tournament features six teams competing in a single round-robin league stage, with the top four progressing to the semi-finals. Following the Bangladesh fixture, India will face China, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea in the league phase.
The opening encounter offers an ideal opportunity for India to make a strong start in front of home supporters. Bangladesh will hope to produce a disciplined performance and make the contest competitive, but the defending champions will be expected to control proceedings and take an early step towards the knockout stages.
India Vs Bangladesh, Asian Champions Trophy 2026: Live Streaming Details
Hockey enthusiasts in India can stream the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 live online via the JioHotstar platform. For television viewers, the tournament will be broadcast live across the country on the Star Sports Select 2 TV channel.