Who Is Ro Khanna? The Indian-American Congressman Shaping US Progressive Politics

His September 2026 Illegal War Refund Act is a recent example. Introduced in the House as H.R. 10498, the bill would require the federal government to calculate the economic costs of the Iran war to American taxpayers and their dependants, then fund payments intended to compensate them. Khanna has described the conflict as an illegal and unauthorised war. The bill was referred to the House committees on Ways and Means and Appropriations; it has not become law.