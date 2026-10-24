US Midterms 2026 Explained: How Voting Works And Who Controls Congress

The November 3 midterms will determine all 435 voting seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats, including regular and special elections
US citizens aged 18 and older can generally vote in federal elections, subject to state-specific registration, residency and voting requirements
The results will determine which party controls each chamber, influencing legislation, government spending, presidential appointments and congressional oversight during Trump’s remaining two years in office
The United States will hold its midterm elections on November 3, 2026, allowing voters to reshape Congress halfway through President Donald Trump’s four-year term. The elections will determine which party controls the House of Representatives and the Senate, influencing the administration’s ability to pass legislation, approve spending and advance its policy priorities.
Unlike presidential elections, midterms do not decide who occupies the White House. Instead, voters elect federal lawmakers alongside state and local officials in many jurisdictions. The outcome can change the balance of power between the executive and legislative branches, although the president retains office regardless of which party wins Congress.
How Do Midterm Elections Work?
Congress, the legislative branch of the US federal government, consists of two chambers: the House of Representatives and the Senate. Congressional elections take place every two years, with midterms falling halfway between presidential elections.
All 435 voting seats in the House are contested in every congressional election. Representatives serve two-year terms and represent individual congressional districts. The number of representatives allocated to each state depends on its population.
The Senate has 100 members, with two senators representing each of the 50 states. Senators serve six-year terms, with elections staggered so that approximately one-third of the chamber’s seats are contested every two years. The 2026 election includes the regular contests for the Senate’s Class II seats, alongside any special elections required to fill vacancies.
Who Can Vote?
US citizens aged 18 or older by Election Day can generally vote in federal elections if they satisfy their state’s residency and registration requirements. Non-citizens, including permanent legal residents, cannot vote in federal elections, although some local jurisdictions allow non-citizens to participate in certain local contests.
Registration deadlines differ by state. Some require voters to register weeks before polling day, while others permit registration on Election Day. North Dakota does not require voter registration.
Voter identification rules also vary. Some states require photo identification, while others accept alternative documents or use different verification procedures. Certain restrictions on voting rights following felony convictions also depend on state law.
US citizens living abroad can vote through absentee-ballot procedures tied to their state of voting residence. Overseas voters, including eligible military personnel, can use the Federal Post Card Application to register and request an absentee ballot.
How Do Candidates Contest Seats?
Candidates generally seek their party’s nomination through primary elections or caucuses before contesting the general election. The rules vary across states: some hold closed primaries limited to registered party members, while others allow unaffiliated voters to participate under specified conditions. In the general election, voters can choose any candidate regardless of their registered party affiliation.
Candidates must meet constitutional qualifications and state-specific ballot-access requirements. A House candidate must be at least 25 years old, have been a US citizen for at least seven years and be an inhabitant of the state they seek to represent. Senate candidates must be at least 30, have been citizens for at least nine years and be inhabitants of their state when elected.
The Federal Election Commission oversees federal campaign-finance reporting. Candidates who cross the applicable fundraising or spending threshold must register and designate a principal campaign committee. However, state laws determine how candidates qualify to appear on election ballots.
How Are Votes Cast And Counted?
Voting methods differ by jurisdiction. Voters may cast ballots in person on Election Day, vote early in person where available, or use mail-in or absentee ballots under their state’s rules. States also establish polling arrangements, identification requirements, ballot deadlines and procedures for handling provisional ballots.
The United States does not have a single national authority that administers every election. State and local election officials organise polling, process ballots and oversee the count using procedures established under their respective laws.
Results reported on election night are preliminary. Officials must canvass ballots, reconcile voting records, conduct required audits and certify the final totals. Mail-in and provisional ballots that remain eligible under state rules, as well as recounts in close contests, can affect the final outcome. Media projections are not official certification.
What Else Is On The Ballot?
Midterm ballots can include state and local elections alongside congressional contests. Depending on the jurisdiction, voters may elect governors, state legislators, mayors, judges and other officials, or decide ballot measures on laws and constitutional amendments.
These contests matter because state and local governments influence taxation, education, policing, public services and other policies affecting daily life. State election officials also oversee many rules governing the administration of federal elections, including registration, ballot access and counting procedures.
What Is At Stake For Trump?
The party controlling each chamber gains greater influence over its leadership, committees, legislative agenda and oversight of the executive branch. A House majority determines who becomes Speaker and can shape hearings and investigations into administration policies. The Senate has a central role in confirming presidential nominees, including federal judges and Cabinet officials, and in considering treaties.
Federal legislation generally requires approval from both chambers before it can go to the president. If the House and Senate are controlled by different parties, disagreements can make legislation harder to pass. An opposition majority can also increase scrutiny of the administration’s decisions, while a president’s party retaining control has a clearer route to advancing its priorities.
The midterms cannot remove a president from office simply because the opposing party wins. They do, however, determine the congressional environment in which the president governs. The November 3 results will establish the balance of power in Congress for the next two years, shaping the scope for legislation, government spending, appointments and oversight during the remainder of Trump’s term.