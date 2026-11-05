Implications Beyond Washington’s Ballot Box

With both houses going to the Democrats, the 2026 US midterm elections represent a major blow for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.
Having an opposing Congress can create challenges for the administration, such as increased oversight of decisions and changes to spending on defence, trade and diplomatic roles.
The Democrats have their own concerns with trade, and will want to ensure that India is not taking advantage of their market.
With both houses going to the Democrats, the 2026 US midterm elections represent a major blow for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. A large number of voters were unhappy with the way the administration was handling inflation, cost-of-living issues, tariffs and especially opening war fronts in West Asia and in Ukraine. The elections have resulted in a split government again, creating more tension in the final two years of Trump’s presidency. For nations like India, which are heavily invested in America’s global leadership, we can observe the following implications.
The win for the Democrats is a clear roadblock for Trump for the rest of his term, more so domestically than in foreign policy. We need to assess how impactful they will be for American foreign policy. Having an opposing Congress can create challenges for the administration, such as increased oversight of decisions and changes to spending on defence, trade and diplomatic roles. However, the president still holds much power and say in terms of diplomatic relations and military decisions.
What Does It Mean For India?
India is noticing the result. Over the past few administrations, there has been bipartisan support for India within the US, resulting in strong defence, technology, maritime security, diaspora connect and defence industrial cooperation between both nations. Furthermore, the 2025 10-year defence framework and provisions in the National Defence Authorization Act—for fiscal year 2026—clearly show the administration’s wish to increase cooperation with India through the Quad.
However, the changing nature of government in Washington could create some challenges. Trade and tariffs will be a key issue. Trump has been known to utilise tariffs as a key part of his strategy, causing uncertainty for trading partners, including India. Having a democratic Congress could create more oversight of the administration’s trade policies. However, New Delhi should not expect to gain an advantage here. The Democrats have their own concerns with trade, and will want to ensure that India is not taking advantage of their market.
Immigration and technology will be a key factor. H-1B visas, skilled workers, semiconductors and emerging technologies will remain a priority for both nations. There could be some challenges for Indian professionals due to discussions surrounding immigration within the Congress. However, there is bipartisan support to improve technology cooperation with India. New Delhi will need to ensure that the strategic cooperation is not impacted by differing opinions within the US.
The Wider Implications For The Indo-Pacific
America’s allies in the region—Japan, Australia, South Korea and the Philippines—will be watching to see how the administration will manage their strategic aims with an increasingly opposition Congress. The Quad will require ongoing commitment from the administration, with predictable funding and diplomatic relations. If there is uncertainty in Washington for a long period of time, this could cause issues for confidence in the region.
China, too, will be watching closely. While having an opposition Congress does not mean the administration will stop being strategic towards Beijing, there has been bipartisan support for concerns around China’s military modernisation, technology and influence in the region. There may be differing opinions on how the administration will go about this, such as tariffs, military spending, limiting technology and cooperation with regional partners. This provides an opportunity for India. New Delhi can work closely with the administration without sacrificing strategic independence or strategic autonomy.
Moving to the Quad, this grouping appears to be maintaining forward momentum. The recent Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on the sidelines of G20 in Atlanta has highlighted collaboration on key issues such as maritime security, critical minerals, supply chain resilience and emerging technology. This demonstrates the importance of the Indo-Pacific region for the group moving forward. With the upcoming proposed Quad Leaders’ Summit in Manila, this will be a key opportunity for Trump to demonstrate Washington’s sustained commitment to the region. For India, the continued momentum and focus on collaboration with the Quad gives reassurance that strategic cooperation will remain continuous in the Indo-Pacific region despite major changes in American domestic politics.
Overall, the administration may have less political capacity to work on long-term diplomatic relations due to the increasing political conflict within the administration. This could cause uncertainty at a time when there is increasing strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific.
The 2026 midterms should not be seen as a sign that the American approach to India, West Asia, Ukraine or the Indo-Pacific changes overnight. It does, however, show that American foreign policy will be influenced by domestic politics. New Delhi should not judge the outcome too soon and should follow a wait-and-watch approach. Like in the past, India will still want to invest in relations with all parties in America, strengthening defence and technology cooperation and working closely with the Congress.
Overall, you cannot build strategic partnerships around election results. With the administration entering a more politically competitive phase, it will be key for India to work across party lines, ensuring that national interests are protected and maintaining strategic independence in the region. With increasing uncertainty in the Indo-Pacific, New Delhi needs to be prepared for a potentially divided administration.
(Views expressed are personal)
(The author is Senior Research Consultant, Centre for Geopolitics and Strategic Studies, Chintan Research Foundation)