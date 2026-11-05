Implications Beyond Washington’s Ballot Box

China, too, will be watching closely. While having an opposition Congress does not mean the administration will stop being strategic towards Beijing, there has been bipartisan support for concerns around China’s military modernisation, technology and influence in the region. There may be differing opinions on how the administration will go about this, such as tariffs, military spending, limiting technology and cooperation with regional partners. This provides an opportunity for India. New Delhi can work closely with the administration without sacrificing strategic independence or strategic autonomy.