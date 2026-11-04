Trump's midterm setback could increase pressure on India.
Washington may push for an early trade agreement.
New Delhi could gain room to negotiate better terms.
The US midterm election results have dealt President Donald Trump a major political setback, with Democrats making significant gains and strengthening their position in Congress.
The outcome could complicate Trump's domestic agenda and add pressure on his administration to deliver economic and foreign policy gains, potentially putting India-US trade negotiations back in focus.
Interestingly, Global Trade Research Initiative's (GTRI) founder Ajay Srivastava said the Republican setback was unlikely to bring any major shift in Washington's approach to international trade.
He said economic nationalism, efforts to boost domestic manufacturing and the need to secure supply chains would continue to shape US trade decisions. Democrats, too, support protective tariffs to safeguard American industries and workers, suggesting that the approach has backing across party lines.
Srivastava said Trump could turn to India for a trade agreement as he seeks to demonstrate US influence amid challenges on the foreign policy front. "With foreign policy leverage failing against Russia, China, and Iran, Trump needs a quick win. Expect heightened pressure on India for a trade deal to prove American clout," TOI quoted him as saying.
He added that Trump could continue using executive powers to advance his trade agenda. These include Sections 232 and 301, executive orders, Treasury sanctions and rules issued by the US Trade Representative, which give Washington several ways to exert pressure on its trading partners.
Why Trump Could Push For A Deal?
The Republican losses could push Trump to seek an early agreement with India as he looks for a quick foreign policy and economic achievement. The GTRI believes Washington may increase pressure on New Delhi to finalise a deal and demonstrate American influence.
Although leaders on both sides have indicated for months that an agreement is close, differences over the terms offered by Washington have delayed its conclusion, the think tank said.
Trump could now use his executive powers to press India into an early agreement that gives American agricultural and industrial products greater access to the Indian market while securing other concessions for US businesses.
However, the proposed agreement is different from the free trade agreements India has signed with other countries, GTRI noted.
India Hopes For Relief
The election outcome could strengthen congressional scrutiny of Trump's trade policies and limit his ability to impose reciprocal tariffs without wider oversight. This could benefit countries such as India, Bloomberg reported while citing Indian government officials.
The Republican setback could also give India more room to negotiate a trade agreement with Washington. With Trump facing domestic political pressure, New Delhi may have greater scope to resist demands for terms it considers unfavourable, the officials said.
The midterm results have created a new dynamic in the India-US trade negotiations. While Trump may push for an early agreement to demonstrate economic gains, India could use the changing political landscape in Washington to seek better terms. The outcome will depend on how both sides balance their trade interests.