US Sanctions Indian, Turkish Firms Over Alleged Help to Iran

US sanctions target individuals and firms in India and Turkiye.
Washington alleges they helped Iran evade oil and aviation restrictions.
The action covers a Chandigarh couple and a Turkish company.
The US has targeted individuals and companies in India and Turkiye with sanctions, accusing them of helping Iran bypass restrictions on its oil exports and aviation sector.
Under “Operation Economic Outcast”, Donald Trump's administration is seeking to block Iran's oil trade, a major source of revenue that Washington says helps Tehran finance its war with the US.
The Treasury Department said last week that the pressure was taking a heavy toll on Iran's economy. The country's currency has continued to lose value, hitting fresh lows, while inflation has surged to about 90%, according to the department, according to Reuters.
The US Treasury Department said on Wednesday that the sanctions were aimed at what it described as a “vast criminal network” allegedly operated by Suniel Kumar Sharma and his wife, Jaspreet Preeti Shahid, from Chandigarh. The action also covers two Indian nationals who lead the couple’s businesses and nine companies associated with Sharma.
The department accused the couple of posing as representatives of the maritime authorities of Guyana, Eswatini and Laos, among other countries.
It alleged that they provided false ship registrations, flags and certificates to help tankers carrying Iranian oil evade sanctions. Some of the vessels were linked to Iran’s military and allied groups, it said.
The operation had been running since at least 2014, according to the Treasury. The couple allegedly used websites designed to look like official government ship registries to make the fraudulent documents appear legitimate.
US Warns Shipping Companies
The sanctions also cover Fugo Ground Services, a company based in Turkiye. The Treasury Department accused it of providing ground support and other services to several Iranian airlines under US sanctions that continue to operate flights to Turkiye, including Iran Air Tour and Saha Airlines.
The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control separately cautioned shipping companies against doing business with vessels using fraudulent flags, warning that such dealings could expose them to sanctions.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US would keep targeting individuals and businesses providing support to Tehran.
The latest measures underline Washington’s threat to tighten its economic pressure on Tehran by targeting not only Iranian businesses but also overseas networks accused of helping the country maintain its oil exports and international operations.
By extending sanctions to companies and individuals in India and Turkiye, the Trump administration is signalling that third parties involved in helping Iran evade restrictions could also face consequences.