Iran exempts ships from four countries from Hormuz restrictions.
India gets easier access to medicine supplies through the strait.
The waterway remains vital for India's energy imports.
Iran has exempted merchant vessels from India, China, Iraq, and Qatar from restrictions on using the Strait of Hormuz, partly to facilitate the procurement of medicines from India.
India, China, Iraq and Qatar are currently allowed to send merchant ships through the Strait of Hormuz without facing Iran's transit restrictions, Amir Hayat-Moghaddam, the Vice Chairman of the Iranian parliament's national security and foreign policy committee, said.
He claimed that US forces were letting the vessels pass without interference.
“We have currently exempted India, China, Iraq and Qatar from transit restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz. Ships from these countries pass freely, and the Americans do not intercept them either,” Hayat-Moghaddam told the Iranian Students' News Agency on Tuesday.
Hayat-Moghaddam said the exemptions were linked to Iran's priorities in its relations with the four countries. Allowing Indian ships through the strait would help Tehran bring in medicines from India, while the arrangement for Chinese vessels was intended to win Beijing's political backing, he said.
He added that Iran charges Indian and Chinese ships to cross the waterway but lets Qatari vessels pass free of charge. He did not say whether Iraqi ships are also required to pay transit fees.
Strait Of Hormuz Is Crucial For India
India still relies on imports to meet nearly 90% of its crude oil demand, with around 30% of the supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz. This is a significant drop from the earlier level of 70%, as New Delhi has widened its sources of oil since the West Asia conflict began, buying more from Russia, the US, West Africa and Fujairah in the UAE.
However, India's dependence on the strait remains high for other energy supplies. Nearly 90% of its LPG imports pass through the waterway, along with more than half of its LNG shipments from Qatar and the UAE. The route is also an important channel for India's fertiliser imports.
The International Maritime Organization (IMO) reported at least 70 attacks on commercial vessels between February, when the conflict began, and August. The attacks killed 19 crew members. Of the 24 Indian nationals killed in the West Asia conflict so far, 15 were seafarers.