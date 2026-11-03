One Indian Sailor Killed After Cargo Ship Comes Under Attack Off Oman, Govt Says

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Abhishek S Yadav
Published at:

An Indian cargo ship was attacked off Oman's coast, killing one Indian sailor. The incident comes amid rising attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz

image Prefer on Google
Indian Sailor Killed
Representative Image File Photo
Summary of this article

  • An Indian cargo ship was attacked off Oman's coast.

  • One sailor died, while 13 crew members survived.

  • More than 120 commercial vessels have faced attacks since February 28.

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said an Indian-flagged cargo ship came under attack off Oman's coast on Monday. One of the 14 Indian crew members on board later died from his injuries.

Sonowal wrote on his X, “The Indian MSV AL JUSUFI, carrying 14 Indian seafarers, was struck by an unidentified aerial object while navigating near the coast of Oman. While 13 crew members safely evacuated and were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard."

One of the 14 Indian crew members died in the attack. The deceased was identified as Gandhar Nahim Ajij, who hailed from Gujarat, the minister said.

The Indian embassy in Oman is coordinating with local authorities to help the 13 survivors. The ministry is also making arrangements to bring the surviving crew back to India and repatriate the deceased seafarer's mortal remains.

Attacks On Vessels In Strait Of Hormuz

The attack on the Indian vessel comes amid a growing number of incidents targeting commercial ships in and around the Strait of Hormuz since the US-Israel war with Iran began on February 28.

Related Content
Captain Smit Machchhar being conferred First Class Order of Zayed II by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The honours were presented by Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum. - X@RamMNK
Sunken iPhones, French Perfumes Trigger Treasure Hunt In Strait Of Hormuz (Representative Image) - | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
Representative Photo - X
Representative Image - Photo: PTI

According to Al Jazeera, more than 120 attacks on commercial vessels have been reported since the conflict began, based on data from the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

October was the worst month so far, with 29 ships hit, surpassing the 20 attacks recorded in March. On October 29, the Panama-flagged tanker RITI was attacked near Oman's Musandam Peninsula and caught fire.

Oman's navy evacuated all 25 crew members. A day later, another tanker, the Panama-flagged Louise 1, was struck by two limpet mines near Oman's Khasab coast, causing an engine-room fire. Its crew escaped without injuries.

The attacks have raised serious concerns about the safety of commercial shipping through the strait, a crucial route for global energy supplies. Before the war, around one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas shipments passed through the waterway.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories