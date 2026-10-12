Two Indian Seafarers Missing After Drone Attack On Oman Tanker, Nine Rescued

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said the MT Petro Dolphin had reportedly been struck by a drone, leaving two of the 11 Indian seafarers on board missing. It also confirmed that the MT Valthera had been hit by an unidentified projectile and that all 11 Indian crew members aboard the vessel were reported safe. The Indian Embassy in Muscat is coordinating with Omani authorities and the respective ship-management companies to assist the crew and support efforts to locate the missing sailors.