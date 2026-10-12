Two Indian Seafarers Missing After Drone Attack On Oman Tanker, Nine Rescued

Two Indian seafarers are missing after a drone attack on the MT Petro Dolphin at Sohar Anchorage, while nine crew members were rescued.
The MT Valthera was struck by an unidentified projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, but all 11 Indian crew members aboard were reported safe.
India condemned the attacks on commercial shipping and called for de-escalation, while search-and-rescue efforts continued for the missing sailors.
Two Indian seafarers are missing after a drone attack on a commercial tanker off the coast of Oman, while nine other crew members were rescued, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Sunday. The incident involving the MT Petro Dolphin took place at Sohar Anchorage on October 11, amid heightened tensions and repeated attacks on commercial shipping in the Middle East.
In a post on X, Sonowal said the tanker was carrying 11 Indian seafarers when it came under attack. He said the nine rescued crew members were safe and that search-and-rescue operations were under way, with the local Coast Guard looking for the two missing sailors. The Indian government is coordinating with the relevant authorities to support the operation.
The Indian Embassy in Oman said it was closely monitoring the situation and remained in contact with the authorities concerned. The attack comes as maritime security risks have increased across the region amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.
Another Tanker Hit In Strait Of Hormuz
In a separate incident on Sunday, the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker MT Valthera, which was carrying 11 Indian seafarers, was struck by an unidentified projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, triggering a fire on board. Sonowal said all 11 Indian crew members were safe.
The two incidents have renewed concerns over the safety of Indian seafarers working on commercial vessels in waters affected by regional hostilities. The Strait of Hormuz is a key maritime passage for global energy supplies, making attacks on vessels in and around the waterway a concern for shipping operators and governments.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs said the MT Petro Dolphin had reportedly been struck by a drone, leaving two of the 11 Indian seafarers on board missing. It also confirmed that the MT Valthera had been hit by an unidentified projectile and that all 11 Indian crew members aboard the vessel were reported safe. The Indian Embassy in Muscat is coordinating with Omani authorities and the respective ship-management companies to assist the crew and support efforts to locate the missing sailors.
India Calls For De-Escalation
India condemned the attacks on commercial vessels and called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions, urging all sides to pursue a resolution through dialogue and diplomacy. The government stressed that attacks on commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure must stop.
The Ministry of External Affairs also underscored the importance of freedom of navigation and the safe, unimpeded movement of maritime commerce in accordance with international law. The incidents come as the regional conflict continues to threaten shipping routes and the safety of crews operating in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.
Search-and-rescue efforts for the two missing Indian seafarers from the MT Petro Dolphin were continuing, while authorities monitored the situation involving both vessels. No details about the identities of the missing crew members or the source of the attacks were immediately available in the reports cited.