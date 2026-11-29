China says Taiwan reunification cannot be stopped after the DPP doubles its tally in the 2026 local elections.
The DPP wins 10 of Taiwan’s 22 local leadership contests, while the KMT retains Taipei.
Chinese military activity around Taiwan continues as political parties prepare for the 2028 presidential election.
China has said that the reunification of Taiwan with the mainland “cannot be stopped”, after Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) doubled its tally of mayoral and county leadership seats compared with the 2022 local elections.
Beijing said the results would not alter the course of cross-strait relations, reiterating its opposition to Taiwan independence and foreign interference. The DPP’s gains came despite the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) retaining control of Taipei, with the results reflecting a mixed outcome for the two main parties ahead of Taiwan’s 2028 presidential election.
China Says Taiwan Reunification Is Inevitable
Following the November 28 local elections, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said the outcome would not alter the direction of cross-strait relations.
“No matter how Taiwan’s political landscape changes, it cannot alter the direction and trend of cross-Strait relations moving forward, and it cannot stop the historical trend that the motherland must and will inevitably be reunified,” the office said, according to Reuters.
The office also said the results reflected a “mainstream public opinion” in Taiwan favouring peace, development, exchanges and cooperation. It added that Beijing would “firmly crack down on Taiwan independence separatist forces and oppose external interference” while advancing what it called the cause of national reunification.
China claims Taiwan as its territory and has not renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan, which has its own elected government and military, rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims.
Beijing has refused to engage with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, describing him as a separatist. Lai, who belongs to the DPP, has maintained that only Taiwan’s people can decide the island’s future.
DPP Doubles Election Wins Despite Losing Taipei
Preliminary results from Taiwan’s 22 mayoral and county leadership contests showed the DPP winning 10, twice the five seats it secured in 2022. The opposition KMT won 11, while independent candidate Kao Hung-an retained Hsinchu City. The results were yet to be formally certified by Taiwan’s Central Election Commission, which was scheduled to announce the winners on December 4.
The DPP’s performance was its strongest in a decade, Al Jazeera reported. One of its significant gains came in Taichung, where DPP legislator Ho Hsin-chun defeated KMT candidate Johnny Chiang, returning the city to the ruling party after eight years.
The KMT, however, retained Taipei, where incumbent mayor Chiang Wan-an defeated DPP candidate Puma Shen. Shen, an academic-turned-lawmaker and an expert on Chinese disinformation, had been sanctioned by Beijing, Reuters reported. Al Jazeera reported that he had also been placed on a Chinese police wanted list over alleged separatist activities.
The election campaign focused largely on local concerns, including water safety, school meals, transport and environmental issues. Cross-strait relations and the question of Taiwan’s political status did not dominate the campaign, Reuters reported.
Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council called on Beijing to respect the island’s democratic system and the choices made by voters. It also urged China to engage with Taiwan’s democratically elected government on the basis of “no preconditions and equal dignity”, Reuters reported.
Chinese Military Activity And The Road To 2028
Military activity around Taiwan continued during the election period. Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence said it had detected 33 sorties by Chinese military aircraft, eight Chinese naval vessels and four official ships between 6 am on Friday and 6 am on Saturday. Twenty-seven of the sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s northern, central, southwestern and eastern air defence identification zones, the ministry said.
China has repeatedly conducted military exercises and air and naval patrols around Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory. The activity has remained a source of concern for Taipei amid tensions over the island’s status.
The local elections also come ahead of Taiwan’s next presidential contest, scheduled for early 2028. Lai is widely expected to seek a second and final term. The KMT has yet to settle on a candidate.
KMT chairwoman Cheng Li-wun met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in April. Following the local elections, she said: “We must immediately begin all of our work and preparations,” Reuters reported.
Taipei mayor Chiang Wan-an has also been discussed as a possible future presidential contender. He played down speculation about his ambitions, saying: “For the next four years, I am the mayor of Taipei.” He added that he would take a supporting role in the 2028 election.
The local elections will not determine Taiwan’s cross-strait policy or the outcome of the presidential contest, but the results offer an early indication of the challenges facing both major parties ahead of the 2028 election.