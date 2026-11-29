Chinese Military Activity And The Road To 2028

Military activity around Taiwan continued during the election period. Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence said it had detected 33 sorties by Chinese military aircraft, eight Chinese naval vessels and four official ships between 6 am on Friday and 6 am on Saturday. Twenty-seven of the sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s northern, central, southwestern and eastern air defence identification zones, the ministry said.