Nearly 300,000 legal immigrants, including refugees, asylum seekers and people with TPS, could lose Medicare coverage.
The law narrows eligibility for non-US citizens, potentially affecting people who have worked and paid Medicare taxes in the country for years.
The Social Security Administration has begun sending termination notices.
Nearly 300,000 legal immigrants in the United States could lose their Medicare coverage under new eligibility restrictions introduced through President Donald Trump’s tax and spending law. The Social Security Administration (SSA) has begun sending termination notices to beneficiaries who may no longer qualify under the revised rules.
The changes, scheduled to take effect in 2027, could affect older and disabled immigrants who have worked and paid taxes in the US for years. According to a report by The Washington Post published on November 24, the group includes refugees, people granted asylum, individuals with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and victims of human trafficking who had qualified for Medicare through their work history.
The SSA has reportedly sent letters informing beneficiaries that a change in federal law could make them ineligible. “A review of our records shows you may no longer qualify for Medicare due to a change in the law,” the notice states, according to a redacted copy obtained by the newspaper.
How Trump’s Tax Law Changes Medicare Eligibility
The restrictions stem from H.R. 1, also known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), passed by congressional Republicans in July 2025.
The legislation narrows Medicare eligibility for non-US citizens to four categories: lawful permanent residents, including green card holders; certain Cuban and Haitian entrants; migrants from specific countries covered by treaties; and other groups covered under the law's specified provisions. US citizens and nationals remain eligible.
Supporters of the legislation have argued that the changes are intended to protect the integrity of federal benefit programmes and ensure that assistance reaches the populations for whom it was designed.
Immigration and healthcare advocates, however, have raised concerns about the impact on people who have lived and worked in the US for years. Many of those at risk entered the country as refugees or received asylum after undergoing federal vetting and were subsequently able to qualify for Medicare through their employment records.
The affected group has collectively contributed more than $6 billion to Medicare, according to federal data estimates cited by The Washington Post.
Most Indian immigrants who qualify for Medicare through work history or age are either U.S. citizens or green card holders, who remain within the eligible categories. However, any Indian nationals in the U.S. under excluded statuses—such as asylum seekers or humanitarian protections—who had qualified for Medicare could be affected.
Medicare Beneficiaries Have 30 Days To Challenge Termination
The SSA notices inform recipients that they can contest the proposed termination of their coverage. Beneficiaries have been asked to contact an SSA hotline or submit documents demonstrating that their immigration status has changed or that they continue to meet the revised eligibility requirements.
However, advocates fear that some recipients may fail to challenge the decision within the stipulated 30-day period. Those who do not respond could risk losing coverage when the new restrictions take effect.
The potential loss of Medicare is particularly concerning for older people and individuals with serious medical conditions who depend on the programme for regular treatment. The notices mark an early step in implementing the revised eligibility rules, with thousands of beneficiaries now facing uncertainty over whether they will be able to retain their health insurance.