Denmark rejects Trump's claim of US control over Greenland.
Officials point to the security agreement with Washington.
Trump's Greenland ambitions have strained ties with Europe.
Denmark has rejected President Donald Trump’s latest remarks suggesting that the US has secured control of Greenland and has stressed that the Arctic territory remains part of the Kingdom of Denmark.
The Danish officials have maintained that Greenland is still under Denmark's sovereignty. The remarks came after Trump spoke to reporters on Thursday evening about a possible reduction in US troop deployments across Europe.
He had earlier met NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, during which he voiced frustration with the alliance's response to the conflict involving Iran.
Speaking to Newsweek on Friday on condition of anonymity, a Danish official dismissed Trump's suggestion that the US had secured Greenland.
Another Danish official also referred to the security agreement signed between the two countries.
"Greenland is a part of the Kingdom of Denmark and the Security Agreement that the US signed states that," the official added.
What Trump Said?
Speaking to reporters, Trump said a deal involving Greenland had changed how he viewed America's European allies, even as he criticised NATO for not supporting Washington over Iran.
"We discussed it at length. They weren't very helpful to us on, you know, Iran. They weren't very helpful," Trump said.
He then claimed that the US had secured Greenland, suggesting that this had improved his view of the allies.
"But, we got Greenland, and we got Greenland. That's three times the size of Texas, and that made me feel a little bit differently, to be honest," he said.
Deal Between US And Denmark
The United States and Denmark signed a security agreement in September 2026 to strengthen American military presence on the Arctic island of Greenland. The deal was also signed to address Washington's security concerns. The deal allows the US to establish two additional military bases and expand its existing Pituffik Space Base.
It also provides for a proposed Golden Dome missile defence system and restrictions on investments from countries considered security threats. However, the agreement does not transfer ownership of Greenland to the US. Instead, it reaffirms Denmark's sovereignty over the territory and Greenlanders' right to self-determination.
Denmark's parliament unanimously ratified the agreement on November 19, while Greenland's parliament had approved it earlier in November. The deal followed months of tensions after Trump repeatedly threatened to take control of Greenland.
How Trump's Greenland Ambitions Strained Ties With Europe
Trump's push to take control of Greenland had earlier created tensions between Washington and its European NATO allies. The dispute escalated in January 2026 when Trump threatened to use military force to acquire the Danish territory and announced additional tariffs on eight European countries opposing his plan.
Denmark and Greenland rejected his demands, while European leaders warned that the threats could damage transatlantic relations.
French President Emmanuel Macron raised the possibility of retaliatory measures, including tariffs on American goods, while the European Union discussed other economic countermeasures. Eight European countries also issued a joint statement warning of a "dangerous downward spiral" in relations with the US.