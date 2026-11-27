Donald Trump posted a 461-word Thanksgiving message on Truth Social on Thursday
He attacked liberals, immigrants and a federal agency while families marked the holiday
Trump accused his government of falsifying US economic data and repeated claims without evidence
On Thursday, US President Donald Trump used the holiday to target liberals, immigrants and a federal agency in a 461-word post on Truth Social. He also sent holiday greetings to people he accused of fraud, error or criminality.
Trump spent the holiday at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Later on Thursday, he was due to call US service members from his Mar-a-Lago estate.
His Republican Party suffered heavy losses in the November 3 midterm elections and will cede control of both chambers of Congress in January.
Holiday Message Claims
Trump used the holiday greeting to level a string of accusations. “I would like to wish a very Happy Thanksgiving to all of those people that have worked so hard to bring our Country to the Radical Far Left,” Trump said in the 461-word post.
Trump also accused his own government of cooking US economic data. He warned that unnamed people were trying to impose Muslim religious law and seize private property.
He also singled out US immigrants and people of Somali descent, portraying many as unemployed or criminal.
He offered no evidence for any of the claims. Some of them repeated longtime talking points he has used before.
Trump also used the post to defend his White House renovation projects. He said reporters and citizens had misunderstood the renovations.