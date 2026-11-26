Afghanistan's Balkh province orders removal of women's names.
Hospitals must use 'Bibi' on female patients' records.
Activists warn the rule could lead to medical errors.
A new decree has been issued in the Balkh province of Afghanistan to stop Afghan women's names from being entered on the official documents of government.
Medical institutions in the region have been directed to use "Bibi" when referring to female patients. The word, which must also "appear on medical prescriptions", is reportedly used in Afghanistan to mean "grandmother" or "elderly woman", Spanish newspaper El País reports.
The term has traditionally been considered a mark "of politeness" in a society "where using a woman's first name, especially in public, is considered an affront to the honour of her husband or children."
Afghan women activists in exile, however, say the practice cannot simply be viewed as a form of respect. They have collected accounts of women being called names such as "goat" and "livestock", replacing their actual identities with degrading labels.
Activists Warn Of Medical Errors From 'Bibi' Naming Rule
Lalah Osmany, an Afghan activist based in Germany, has criticised the practice, saying: "When a regime replaces a woman's name with that of an animal, it strips her of her humanity and reduces her to a mere biological being or to a man's property."
Osmany has spent years highlighting how Afghan women are being pushed out of public life. She says the removal of their names is also reflected in how they are identified through male relatives. Even on gravestones, women can be listed as someone's "wife" or "daughter" instead of being named individually.
Lalah Osmany has also warned that the policy could put women's lives at risk by increasing the chances of medical mistakes. She said, "Imagine a hospital where dozens of prescriptions and medical records bear the same name, Bibi, or a number. That carries an enormous risk of medical errors."
The restrictions come at a time when Afghan women already face serious barriers to healthcare. They are not allowed to receive treatment from male medical professionals, while women themselves are barred from working in medical professions. This leaves women with fewer options for accessing care.