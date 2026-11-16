‘I May Not Return Alive’: Imran Khan Warns Judges Over His Health In Jail

In an open letter on Monday, shared by his lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar on X, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder claimed that his blood pressure had reached 192–193 on November 10 and doctors had warned him of a potential brain haemorrhage and cardiac arrest. He also alleged that his heart had already suffered damage and that he had lost 85 per cent of the vision in his right eye.