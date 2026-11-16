‘I May Not Return Alive’: Imran Khan Warns Judges Over His Health In Jail

Imran Khan warned he might not leave prison alive and appealed to Pakistan’s top judges for medical treatment
He alleged prolonged isolation and non-implementation of a Supreme Court order for specialist care
Bushra Bibi separately sought an urgent hospital transfer over deteriorating eyesight and the risk of permanent vision loss
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has written to the chief justices of the country's Supreme Court, Federal Constitutional Court and Islamabad High Court, seeking urgent medical treatment for himself and his wife, Bushra Bibi, warning that his deteriorating health could leave him at risk of death in prison.
In an open letter on Monday, shared by his lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar on X, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder claimed that his blood pressure had reached 192–193 on November 10 and doctors had warned him of a potential brain haemorrhage and cardiac arrest. He also alleged that his heart had already suffered damage and that he had lost 85 per cent of the vision in his right eye.
"At seventy-four, this unrelenting state is taking me to a place from which I may not return alive," he wrote, urging the judiciary to ensure implementation of previous court orders and access to proper medical care.
Safdar said he had conveyed Khan's instructions following a meeting with the incarcerated couple at Adiala Jail on November 11. In the letter, Khan also alleged that he was being kept in solitary confinement for up to 22 hours a day, with restricted access to his family, lawyers and other basic facilities.
Dispute Over Supreme Court Order
A central demand in the letter concerns an August 18 Supreme Court order directing authorities to transfer Khan to Islamabad's Shifa International Hospital within two days and establish a multidisciplinary medical board, including cardiologists and eye specialists, to oversee his treatment.
Khan alleged that the direction had not been implemented and that the case was now pending before the Federal Constitutional Court.
The government, however, has maintained that medical treatment was provided. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said Khan was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) between August 20 and 21 for a detailed examination involving doctors from Shifa International. The medical team declared him fit, and he was returned to Adiala Jail.
More recently, Khan was taken to PIMS overnight on November 10–11 for an eye procedure. A hospital official told Dawn that he received an anti-VEGF injection, his vital parameters were normal and he remained clinically stable before and after the procedure. He was discharged at around 2:30 am.
Bushra Bibi Also Seeks Hospital Transfer
The medical dispute has also extended to Khan's wife. On Monday, Bushra Bibi separately approached the Islamabad High Court seeking transfer to a specialised hospital, alleging severe deterioration in her eyesight.
Her application said she had been diagnosed with mature cataracts and advised to undergo another operation. It claimed doctors had warned that an infection following surgery could result in permanent loss of vision. She also sought access to her complete medical records and necessary treatment.
The latest appeals have brought renewed attention to the implementation of judicial directions concerning the couple's medical care in custody. While Khan's claims about the risks to his health have not been independently established through publicly available medical records, the dispute now centres on whether existing court orders will be enforced and whether both prisoners will receive the specialist treatment they are seeking.